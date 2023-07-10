DEAL ALERT: American Express Users Get $9.99 Monthly Statement Credit When They Spend $9.99 on Disney Bundle

American Express users know full well the number of benefits that come with their credit card. Now, the company is adding a new perk for its users, and fans of streaming bargains won’t want to miss out on this limited-time offer!

For the rest of this summer, AmEx users who sign up for the Disney Bundle (Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+) and spend at least $9.99 per month will get a statement credit of $9.99 back from the credit card company. The credit is redeemable up to six times, which essentially means American Express holders can get six months of free or discounted access to the Disney Bundle, depending on which plan they sign up for.

How to Get Six Months of Disney Bundle for Free/At a Discount with American Express

Sign up directly through Disney+ or Hulu to activate the deal.

Pick which level of the Disney Bundle you want.

Enter your payment information (make sure to use your AmEx card!) and complete the signup process.

Get the Disney Bundle $0-$9.99/month for six months disneyplus.com Get your $9.99 monthly statement credit now!

There are three tiers of the Disney Bundle currently available: Duo Basic, which includes ad-supported Disney+ and Hulu on-demand for $9.99 per month; Trio Basic, which includes ESPN+ with the two aforementioned services for $12.99 per month; or Trio Premium, which removes the ads on Disney+ and Hulu (live content on ESPN+ is always accompanied by ads) for $19.99 per month.

If you already have a subscription to Disney+, ESPN+, or Hulu, you’ll have to wait until the end of your next billing cycle to get the full statement credit. Similarly, if you change an already existing standalone Disney+ or ESPN+ annual subscription to a Disney Bundle and your ongoing monthly charge is less than $9.99, you may not qualify for a statement credit.

With the statement credit from American Express, your price will come down to $0 per month for Duo Basic, $2.99 per month for Trio Basic, or $9.99 for Trio Premium. Users cannot qualify for the discount if they sign up through a third-party platform like The Roku Channel; the deal must be accessed by subscribing directly through Disney+ or Hulu.

The Disney Bundle gives you access to thousands of hours of content, from top-quality kids’ series like “American Born Chinese” to Marvel’s “Secret Invasion” to “The Bear,” which is sure to be an awards darling this season. If you choose a bundle with ESPN+, you’ll also get thousands of live sporting events, including Major League baseball games nearly every day in the month of July.