DEAL ALERT: American Express Users Get $9.99 Monthly Statement Credit When They Spend $9.99 on Disney Bundle
American Express users know full well the number of benefits that come with their credit card. Now, the company is adding a new perk for its users, and fans of streaming bargains won’t want to miss out on this limited-time offer!
For the rest of this summer, AmEx users who sign up for the Disney Bundle (Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+) and spend at least $9.99 per month will get a statement credit of $9.99 back from the credit card company. The credit is redeemable up to six times, which essentially means American Express holders can get six months of free or discounted access to the Disney Bundle, depending on which plan they sign up for.
How to Get Six Months of Disney Bundle for Free/At a Discount with American Express
- Sign up directly through Disney+ or Hulu to activate the deal.
- Pick which level of the Disney Bundle you want.
- Enter your payment information (make sure to use your AmEx card!) and complete the signup process.
There are three tiers of the Disney Bundle currently available: Duo Basic, which includes ad-supported Disney+ and Hulu on-demand for $9.99 per month; Trio Basic, which includes ESPN+ with the two aforementioned services for $12.99 per month; or Trio Premium, which removes the ads on Disney+ and Hulu (live content on ESPN+ is always accompanied by ads) for $19.99 per month.
If you already have a subscription to Disney+, ESPN+, or Hulu, you’ll have to wait until the end of your next billing cycle to get the full statement credit. Similarly, if you change an already existing standalone Disney+ or ESPN+ annual subscription to a Disney Bundle and your ongoing monthly charge is less than $9.99, you may not qualify for a statement credit.
With the statement credit from American Express, your price will come down to $0 per month for Duo Basic, $2.99 per month for Trio Basic, or $9.99 for Trio Premium. Users cannot qualify for the discount if they sign up through a third-party platform like The Roku Channel; the deal must be accessed by subscribing directly through Disney+ or Hulu.
The Disney Bundle gives you access to thousands of hours of content, from top-quality kids’ series like “American Born Chinese” to Marvel’s “Secret Invasion” to “The Bear,” which is sure to be an awards darling this season. If you choose a bundle with ESPN+, you’ll also get thousands of live sporting events, including Major League baseball games nearly every day in the month of July.
Disney+
Disney+ is a video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages. It is notable for its popular original series like “The Mandalorian,” “Ms. Marvel,” “Loki,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” and “Andor.”
Disney+ has two plans – one with ads and one without ads. Disney+ Basic with Ads costs $7.99 / month. If you don’t want ads, you can choose Disney+ Premium with No Ads which costs $10.99 / month.
The Premium plan also offers an annual option for $109.99 / year ($9.17/mo.).
If you want all of Disney streaming services, they have two options for The Disney Bundle. The Disney Bundle Basic includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ (with Ads) for $7.99 / month. The Disney Bundle Premium (without Ads) for $19.99 / month.
The app supports unlimited downloads (on their Premium Plans), four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault.
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney+ content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.Sign Up
Hulu
Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like “Only Murders in the Building,” and “The Handmaid's Tale.”
It offers a good selection of current TV shows and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC and Fox, and cable channels like FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.
The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $7.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $14.99 a month. For $69.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.
ESPN+
ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.
The service can be subscribed for $9.99 / month per month or annually for $99.99 / year.
You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL with NHL Power Play (previously NHL.TV). For NFL Fans, they have an exclusive NFL game, and simulcast select Monday Football games.
The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.
College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.
For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.
ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.
What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.
To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.