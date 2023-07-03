 Skip to Content
ESPN+ Reveals Major League Baseball Streaming Schedule for Month of July

David Satin

It might seem like the 2023 MLB season just got started, but the baseball season is actually more than halfway over! The All-Star game takes place on Tuesday, July 11, and after that, the teams who think of themselves as contenders have to strap in for their races toward their respective division leads.

ESPN+ has released its MLB streaming schedule for the month of July, and the lineup includes some true heavy-hitters (pun very much intended). ESPN+ subscribers will have access to a total of 27 games over the course of the month, including six doubleheader days!

Other highlights of the schedule include AL home run leader and two-way All Star Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani continues to be a phenom at the plate and on the mound this season, compiling 29 home runs as of the time of this writing, as well as an earned run average of 3.03.

Several of the teams who have had recent broadcasting rights disputes with their Bally Sports-branded regional sports networks will appear over the course of the month, including the Arizona Diamondbacks, Minnesota Twins, Cleveland Guardians, and Texas Rangers. These teams will be blacked out on ESPN+ in their local markets, as Bally Sports’ parent company Diamond Sports Group made required payments to keep their broadcast rights.

Check out the full schedule of MLB on ESPN+ in July below. Remember, if a listed game is being shown anywhere on local TV in your area while it’s scheduled to appear on ESPN+, it will be blacked out on the streaming service for fans in home markets.

Date Time (ET) Game
Sun, July 2 4 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics
Mon, July 3 2 p.m. Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers
Tues, July 4 1 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals vs. Miami Marlins
Wed, July 5 2 p.m. Colorado Rockies vs. Houston Astros
Thurs, July 6 1 p.m. Oakland Athletics vs. Detroit Tigers
Thurs, July 6 10 p.m. Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
Fri, July 7 9:30 p.m. New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres
Sat, July 8 1 p.m. Chicago Cubs vs. New York Yankees
Sun, July 9 4 p.m. Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
Fri, July 14 7 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. Atlanta Braves
Sun, July 16 4 p.m. Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland Athletics
Wed, July 19 12:30 p.m. Cleveland Guardians vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
Wed, July 19 7 p.m. San Diego Padres vs. Toronto Blue Jays
Thurs, July 20 12:30 p.m. San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds
Thurs, July 20 8 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs
Fri, July 21 8 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. Milwaukee Brewers
Sun, July 23 4 p.m. Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics
Mon, July 24 6:30 p.m. Baltimore Orioles vs. Philadelphia Phillies
Mon, July 24 7:30 p.m. Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins
Tues, July 25 10 p.m. Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
Wed, July 26 7 p.m. New York Mets vs. New York Yankees
Thurs, July 27 7 p.m. Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets
Thurs, July 27 8 p.m. Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox
Fri, July 28 9:30 p.m. Texas Rangers vs. San Diego Padres
Sun, July 30 4 p.m. Texas Rangers vs. San Diego Padres
Mon, July 31 6:30 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins
Mon, July 31 7 p.m. Los Angeles Angels vs. Atlanta Braves
ESPN+

ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.

The service can be subscribed for $9.99 / month per month or annually for $99.99 / year.

You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL with NHL Power Play (previously NHL.TV). For NFL Fans, they have an exclusive NFL game, and simulcast select Monday Football games.

The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.

College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.

For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.

ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.

What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.

To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.

