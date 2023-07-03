ESPN+ Reveals Major League Baseball Streaming Schedule for Month of July

It might seem like the 2023 MLB season just got started, but the baseball season is actually more than halfway over! The All-Star game takes place on Tuesday, July 11, and after that, the teams who think of themselves as contenders have to strap in for their races toward their respective division leads.

ESPN+ has released its MLB streaming schedule for the month of July, and the lineup includes some true heavy-hitters (pun very much intended). ESPN+ subscribers will have access to a total of 27 games over the course of the month, including six doubleheader days!

Other highlights of the schedule include AL home run leader and two-way All Star Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani continues to be a phenom at the plate and on the mound this season, compiling 29 home runs as of the time of this writing, as well as an earned run average of 3.03.

Several of the teams who have had recent broadcasting rights disputes with their Bally Sports-branded regional sports networks will appear over the course of the month, including the Arizona Diamondbacks, Minnesota Twins, Cleveland Guardians, and Texas Rangers. These teams will be blacked out on ESPN+ in their local markets, as Bally Sports’ parent company Diamond Sports Group made required payments to keep their broadcast rights.

Check out the full schedule of MLB on ESPN+ in July below. Remember, if a listed game is being shown anywhere on local TV in your area while it’s scheduled to appear on ESPN+, it will be blacked out on the streaming service for fans in home markets.

Date Time (ET) Game Sun, July 2 4 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland Athletics Mon, July 3 2 p.m. Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers Tues, July 4 1 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals vs. Miami Marlins Wed, July 5 2 p.m. Colorado Rockies vs. Houston Astros Thurs, July 6 1 p.m. Oakland Athletics vs. Detroit Tigers Thurs, July 6 10 p.m. Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Fri, July 7 9:30 p.m. New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres Sat, July 8 1 p.m. Chicago Cubs vs. New York Yankees Sun, July 9 4 p.m. Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Fri, July 14 7 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. Atlanta Braves Sun, July 16 4 p.m. Minnesota Twins vs. Oakland Athletics Wed, July 19 12:30 p.m. Cleveland Guardians vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Wed, July 19 7 p.m. San Diego Padres vs. Toronto Blue Jays Thurs, July 20 12:30 p.m. San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds Thurs, July 20 8 p.m. St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs Fri, July 21 8 p.m. Atlanta Braves vs. Milwaukee Brewers Sun, July 23 4 p.m. Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics Mon, July 24 6:30 p.m. Baltimore Orioles vs. Philadelphia Phillies Mon, July 24 7:30 p.m. Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins Tues, July 25 10 p.m. Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Wed, July 26 7 p.m. New York Mets vs. New York Yankees Thurs, July 27 7 p.m. Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets Thurs, July 27 8 p.m. Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox Fri, July 28 9:30 p.m. Texas Rangers vs. San Diego Padres Sun, July 30 4 p.m. Texas Rangers vs. San Diego Padres Mon, July 31 6:30 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Mon, July 31 7 p.m. Los Angeles Angels vs. Atlanta Braves