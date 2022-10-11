DEAL ALERT: Apple TV 4K Hits All-Time Low For Prime Early Access Sale 2022 (JUST $109)

If you’re in the market for an Apple TV 4K, it just returned to an all-time low for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. The all-new, two-day event has discounts on streaming devices from Apple, Amazon, and Roku.

The price for the latest model of Apple TV 4K (32GB) is now just $109.99 on Amazon, down $60 from its normal price tag of $179. If you prefer the 64GB version, it is also $70 off at just $129.99. This deal is scheduled to last through Wednesday, Oct. 12.

As a bonus, the deal comes with three months of Apple TV+ for free for new subscribers.

The new Apple TV 4K, includes the all-new Siri Voice Remote and supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. The device is one of the most powerful streaming players available. The Apple TV 4K also has built-in Siri support, allowing users to search and control apps using their voice.

How To Get The Deal:

Click here to activate the deal. Select “Add to Cart.” Add Shipping Information. Checkout.

Get the Deal $109.99 | normally $179 amazon.com Get 3-Months Free of Apple TV+

Apple TV 4K (2021) Specs: