DEAL ALERT: Apple TV 4K Hits All-Time Low For Prime Early Access Sale 2022 (JUST $109)

Jason Gurwin

If you’re in the market for an Apple TV 4K, it just returned to an all-time low for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. The all-new, two-day event has discounts on streaming devices from Apple, Amazon, and Roku.

The price for the latest model of Apple TV 4K (32GB) is now just $109.99 on Amazon, down $60 from its normal price tag of $179. If you prefer the 64GB version, it is also $70 off at just $129.99. This deal is scheduled to last through Wednesday, Oct. 12.

As a bonus, the deal comes with three months of Apple TV+ for free for new subscribers.

The new Apple TV 4K, includes the all-new Siri Voice Remote and supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. The device is one of the most powerful streaming players available. The Apple TV 4K also has built-in Siri support, allowing users to search and control apps using their voice.

How To Get The Deal:

  1. Click here to activate the deal.
  2. Select “Add to Cart.”
  3. Add Shipping Information.
  4. Checkout.

Apple TV 4K (2021) Specs:

  • Dolby Atmos for immersive, room-filling sound.
  • A12 Bionic chip gives a big boost to audio, video, and graphics, for even better game and app experiences.
  • 4K High Frame Rate HDR with Dolby Vision for fluid, crisp video.
  • Apple Original shows and movies from Apple TV+.
  • The latest hits from Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.
  • More ways to enjoy your TV with Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Music.
  • The new Siri Remote with touch-enabled click pad.
  • Private listening with up to two sets of AirPods.
  • Use AirPlay to share photos, videos, and more from your iPhone, iPad, and Mac on your TV.
  • Get a live view of your HomeKit-enabled cameras and control your smart home accessories.
