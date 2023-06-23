 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Amazon Prime Video

DEAL ALERT: Best Pre-Prime Day Deals on TVs, Movies, Streaming Services Available Now

David Satin

For many online shoppers, Amazon’s annual Prime Day is a bigger deal than Black Friday or Cyber Monday. It’s a veritable feast of incredible deals, and this year Amazon decided it didn’t want to wait until actual Prime Day on July 11-12 to offer some fantastic bargains to Prime members.

If you’re anxious to start getting your hands on the best TV and streaming deals available on Prime before Prime Day starts, check below! There are already some fantastic offers waiting, and chances are they won’t be available forever!

Best Pre-Prime Day Deals on TVs

If you’re in the market for a new television set, Amazon has deals on TVs for every budget and size requirement currently. Many of these sets come with Amazon Fire TV software built in, so users will have a wealth of their favorite streaming apps at their fingertips immediately.

Best Pre-Prime Day Deals on Streaming Devices and Remotes

Maybe you’re just looking to add a new streaming dongle or smart TV remote to your arsenal, so you can get streaming faster. There are a few great options available now, and some impressive discounts for Prime members that normal Amazon shoppers won’t get.

Best Pre-Prime Day Deals on New Movies and Streaming Services

Maybe it’s a new blockbuster action movie or award-winning drama you’re craving. Not to worry, Prime members, there are some excellent deals available now that will help give you something new to watch while you wait for official Prime Day to arrive, be it a new movie or a premium subscription video service.

Get Three Months of MGM+ and Amazon Music Unlimited together for $0.99 per month!

7-Day Trial
via amazon.com

MGM+

MGM+ is a video streaming service that features original TV shows like the Emmy-winner “Godfather of Harlem,” the romantic adventure “Billy the Kid,” the contemporary sci-fi horror thriller “FROM,” and dramas “Rogue Heroes” and “Belgravia.” The service also has a library of Hollywood movies. This same service was previously called EPIX NOW.

7-Day Trial
$5.99 / month
via amazon.com

“The Fablemans” | $9.99 to purchase, normally $21.99 (55% off)

The Fabelmans

November 11, 2022

Growing up in post-World War II era Arizona, young Sammy Fabelman aspires to become a filmmaker as he reaches adolescence, but soon discovers a shattering family secret and explores how the power of films can help him see the truth.

“Don’t Worry Darling” | $7.99 to purchase, normally $14.99 (47% off)

Don’t Worry Darling

September 21, 2022

Alice and Jack are lucky to be living in the idealized community of Victory, the experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families. But when cracks in their idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive façade, Alice can’t help questioning exactly what they’re doing in Victory, and why.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” | $6.99 to purchase, normally $13.99 (51% off)

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

July 24, 2019

Los Angeles, 1969. TV star Rick Dalton, a struggling actor specializing in westerns, and stuntman Cliff Booth, his best friend, try to survive in a constantly changing movie industry. Dalton is the neighbor of the young and promising actress and model Sharon Tate, who has just married the prestigious Polish director Roman Polanski…

“John Wick” | $7.99 to purchase, normally $9.99 (20% off)

John Wick

October 22, 2014

The legendary assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is mourning the sudden death of his wife. When a cruel mobster (Alfie Allen) takes his car and kills his dog, it’s more than he can bear. Wick sets out to avenge the life he once loved.

The cast also includes Willem Dafoe, Adrianne Palicki, Bridget Moynahan, John Leguizamo, Ian McShane, and Lance Reddick.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.