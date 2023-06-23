DEAL ALERT: Best Pre-Prime Day Deals on TVs, Movies, Streaming Services Available Now
For many online shoppers, Amazon’s annual Prime Day is a bigger deal than Black Friday or Cyber Monday. It’s a veritable feast of incredible deals, and this year Amazon decided it didn’t want to wait until actual Prime Day on July 11-12 to offer some fantastic bargains to Prime members.
If you’re anxious to start getting your hands on the best TV and streaming deals available on Prime before Prime Day starts, check below! There are already some fantastic offers waiting, and chances are they won’t be available forever!
Best Pre-Prime Day Deals on TVs
If you’re in the market for a new television set, Amazon has deals on TVs for every budget and size requirement currently. Many of these sets come with Amazon Fire TV software built in, so users will have a wealth of their favorite streaming apps at their fingertips immediately.
-
Amazon Fire TV 43” Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, hands-free with Alexa | $99.99, normally $399.99 (75% off)
-
INSIGNIA 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV | $79.99, normally $149.99 (47% off)
-
Amazon Fire TV 55” 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV | $379.99, normally $519.99 (27% off)
-
Amazon Fire TV 65” Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision, hands-free with Alexa | $559.99, normally $759.99 (26% off)
-
Toshiba 75-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV , 2021 Model | $539.99, normally $799.99 (33% off)
Best Pre-Prime Day Deals on Streaming Devices and Remotes
Maybe you’re just looking to add a new streaming dongle or smart TV remote to your arsenal, so you can get streaming faster. There are a few great options available now, and some impressive discounts for Prime members that normal Amazon shoppers won’t get.
-
Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote HD Streaming Device | $16.99 with Coupon Code ADDPD23 at checkout, normally $39.99 (58% off)
-
Google Chromecast (3rd Generation) -Black | $38.99, normally $49.99 (22% off)
-
SofaBaton U1 Universal Remote with Smartphone APP, Smart Universal Remote Control for Bluetooth & IR Devices, Compatible with Smart TVs/DVD/STB/Projector All in One | $39.98, normally $69.99 (43% off)
Best Pre-Prime Day Deals on New Movies and Streaming Services
Maybe it’s a new blockbuster action movie or award-winning drama you’re craving. Not to worry, Prime members, there are some excellent deals available now that will help give you something new to watch while you wait for official Prime Day to arrive, be it a new movie or a premium subscription video service.
Get Three Months of MGM+ and Amazon Music Unlimited together for $0.99 per month!
MGM+
MGM+ is a video streaming service that features original TV shows like the Emmy-winner “Godfather of Harlem,” the romantic adventure “Billy the Kid,” the contemporary sci-fi horror thriller “FROM,” and dramas “Rogue Heroes” and “Belgravia.” The service also has a library of Hollywood movies. This same service was previously called EPIX NOW.
“The Fablemans” | $9.99 to purchase, normally $21.99 (55% off)
The Fabelmans
Growing up in post-World War II era Arizona, young Sammy Fabelman aspires to become a filmmaker as he reaches adolescence, but soon discovers a shattering family secret and explores how the power of films can help him see the truth.
“Don’t Worry Darling” | $7.99 to purchase, normally $14.99 (47% off)
Don’t Worry Darling
Alice and Jack are lucky to be living in the idealized community of Victory, the experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families. But when cracks in their idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive façade, Alice can’t help questioning exactly what they’re doing in Victory, and why.
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” | $6.99 to purchase, normally $13.99 (51% off)
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Los Angeles, 1969. TV star Rick Dalton, a struggling actor specializing in westerns, and stuntman Cliff Booth, his best friend, try to survive in a constantly changing movie industry. Dalton is the neighbor of the young and promising actress and model Sharon Tate, who has just married the prestigious Polish director Roman Polanski…
“John Wick” | $7.99 to purchase, normally $9.99 (20% off)
John Wick
The legendary assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is mourning the sudden death of his wife. When a cruel mobster (Alfie Allen) takes his car and kills his dog, it’s more than he can bear. Wick sets out to avenge the life he once loved.
The cast also includes Willem Dafoe, Adrianne Palicki, Bridget Moynahan, John Leguizamo, Ian McShane, and Lance Reddick.