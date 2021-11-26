BLACK FRIDAY DEAL 2021: Buy One Month of Sling TV, Get One Free (50% OFF)

Just in time for the holiday season, if you subscribe to a month of Sling TV, you will get your second month free. That means you can get two months of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for just $35 for two months or Sling Orange + Blue for just $50 for two months. The only will only last from Black Friday 2021 (November 26) through Cyber Monday (November 29).

How to Get Buy One Month, Get One Free of Sling TV

Click Here to sign-up for Sling TV

Scroll down and select “Select This Offer”

Select Your Package (Sling Orange, Blue, or Both)

Complete Sign-Up

Additional “Extra Packs” like Sports Extra, News Extra, and Comedy Extra, as well as premium channels and DVR are not included in the discount. The discount is only on the base plan and is available for new and returning subscribers.

If you prefer, they are also offering a free Chromecast with Google TV when you subscribe to one month of service.

How to Get a Free Chromecast with Google TV

Click Here to activate the Free Chromecast Promo Select the “Get This Offer” Create Your Account Select Sling Orange or Sling Blue Add your payment information Subscribe and you will be mailed your device

With either package, you’ll get A&E, AMC, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, Travel Channel — as well as 50 Hour DVR (which you can upgrade to 200 Hours for $5).

You can stream Sling TV on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Web. With the promotion, the deal makes it the lowest price of any Live TV Streaming Service.

Sling TV Channel Lineup