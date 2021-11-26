 Skip to Content
BLACK FRIDAY DEAL 2021: Buy One Month of Sling TV, Get One Free (50% OFF)

Jason Gurwin

Just in time for the holiday season, if you subscribe to a month of Sling TV, you will get your second month free. That means you can get two months of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for just $35 for two months or Sling Orange + Blue for just $50 for two months. The only will only last from Black Friday 2021 (November 26) through Cyber Monday (November 29).

How to Get Buy One Month, Get One Free of Sling TV

Additional “Extra Packs” like Sports Extra, News Extra, and Comedy Extra, as well as premium channels and DVR are not included in the discount. The discount is only on the base plan and is available for new and returning subscribers.

If you prefer, they are also offering a free Chromecast with Google TV when you subscribe to one month of service.

How to Get a Free Chromecast with Google TV

  1. Click Here to activate the Free Chromecast Promo
  2. Select the “Get This Offer”
  3. Create Your Account
  4. Select Sling Orange or Sling Blue
  5. Add your payment information
  6. Subscribe and you will be mailed your device

With either package, you’ll get A&E, AMC, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, Travel Channel — as well as 50 Hour DVR (which you can upgrade to 200 Hours for $5).

Sling Orange

Sling Orange also includes channels like ESPN, Disney Channel, and Freeform.

Sling Blue

Sling Blue adds FS1, NBCSN, BET, Bravo, Fox News, FX, FXX, Syfy, TLC, USA Network, and NBC/FOX in select markets.

You can stream Sling TV on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Web. With the promotion, the deal makes it the lowest price of any Live TV Streaming Service.

Sling TV Channel Lineup

“Orange” “Blue” “Combo”
Get $25 OFF Get $25 OFF Get $25 OFF
$35 $35 $50
A&E
AMC
BET ^ $6
Bravo -
Cartoon Network
CNN
Comedy Central
Discovery -
Disney Channel -
Disney Junior ^ $6 - ^ $6
E! -
ESPN -
Food Network
Fox News -
Freeform -
FX -
FXX - ^ $6 ^ $6
Hallmark Channel ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
HGTV
History
Investigation Discovery
Lifetime
MSNBC -
MTV ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
Nickelodeon - - -
Paramount Network ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
Syfy -
TBS
TLC -
TNT
Travel Channel
truTV ^ $6
USA Network -
VH1 ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
WE tv ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
