DEAL ALERT: Chromecast Owners Can Sign Up for YouTube TV for $34.99 per Month for Three Months (47% Off)

Have you been looking for a new streaming device, but can’t pick which one is right for you? There may never have been a better time to buy a Google Chromecast, especially considering the fantastic deal you’ll get from the live TV streaming service YouTube TV when you do.

Right now, YouTube TV is offering Chromecast users who get a promotional code a $30 discount off each of their first three months’ subscription. That means that instead of paying $64.99 per month, you can get three months of YouTube TV for just $34.99 each. That’s a savings of 47%, but existing YouTube TV users beware: this offer is only good for new subscribers.

How to Get Three Months of YouTube TV for $34.99 Each

Click here to buy a Chromecast HD, or here to snag a 4K model.

Get the promo code from Google, then pick a YouTube TV plan that’s right for you.

Enter your payment information and complete the sign-up process.

That’s all you’ve got to do! If you choose to go with an HD Chromecast model, you’ll end up saving $60 total over what you would have paid to buy the device and sign up for three months of YouTube TV normally. If you go the HD route, you’ll still save $40 over the standard price of the bundle. If you decide to opt into YouTube TV’s 4K add-on, you can also use your new Chromecast 4K device to watch select content in ultra-high-definition.

This deal is the perfect way to watch March Madness in style. The 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament starts Thursday, March 16, and YouTube TV carries all the channels you’ll need to watch every single matchup of the tournament. If you haven’t ordered a Chromecast device to watch the games yet, now is the time to do so. You’ll get the NCAA tournament, plus 32 of the top 35 cable channels and 17 of the 26 best sports networks on cable for 47% off per month thanks to the YouTube TV promotional offer to Chromecast users.

YouTube TV also now offers The CW in many major markets across the United States, meaning users have even more entertainment at their fingertips. The service is adding more content all the time, and if you’re a Chromecast user with a valid promo code who has never tried YouTube TV, there’ll never be a better time to sign up!