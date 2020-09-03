YouTube TV Launches NFL Network on Base Plan and Sports Plus Add-On with NFL RedZone

On Monday, The Streamable revealed that NFL Network and NFL RedZone would be coming to YouTube TV.

Starting today, YouTube TV announced that NFL Network is now available as part of their base plan and has formally launched their new “Sports Plus” add-on. “Sports Plus” includes seven networks including Fox College Sports, Fox Soccer Plus, GOLTV, MAVTV, NFL RedZone, Stadium, and TVG for $10.99 a month.

By launching “Sports Plus” as an add-on, YouTube TV sets themself in the position to build a compelling sports offering that won’t affect the price of the base plan. Since Fox Soccer Plus is now included in the plan, YouTube TV will be retiring the existing add-on which was more expensive at $14.99.

NFL Network and NFL RedZone have become increasingly difficult to get for streamers. In June, Sling TV dropped the channels, making fuboTV and Vidgo as the only Live TV Streaming Services with the channels.

This is good news for subscribers, who saw a massive 30% price hike in June. At the time, YouTube TV announced that the streaming service would raise the price of their service to $64.99. It came just a month after the company announced they would be adding Viacom channels like MTV, VH1, and Comedy Central.