DEAL ALERT: DIRECTV STREAM Offers Three Months of MGM+ for Just $0.99 Per Month (84% OFF)

If you’re a customer of the live TV streaming service DIRECTV STREAM and you’ve been pondering giving the newly-rebranded MGM+ a try, ponder no longer!

DIRECTV STREAM is offering its users a special deal: three months of MGM+ for just $0.99 per month. A subscription to MGM+ normally costs $5.99 per month, so DIRECTV STREAM customers can save more than 84% by taking advantage of this deal.

How DIRECTV STREAM Users Can Get 3 Free Months of MGM+

Click here to activate the deal .

. Click “Add MGM+.”

Enter your account information and complete the sign-up process.

Get $120 OFF Your First 12 Months of DIRECTV STREAM when You Purchase the DIRECTV STREAM Device

That’s all you’ve got to do! In three easy steps, DIRECTV STREAM customers can start streaming MGM+ now and save 84% over the next three months.

MGM+ is a combination of the premium cable channel EPIX and the on-demand video streaming service EPIX NOW. The service offers huge Hollywood moves like “Top Gun: Maverick” and “No Time To Die,” the latest in the epic James Bond franchise. MGM+ also features popular original series like “Godfather of Harlem,” starring Forest Whitaker.

The rebranded, all-in-one service was first announced by MGM's parent company Amazon in September 2022. Amazon completed its $8.5 billion acquisition of MGM and its content library in March 2022.

DIRECTV STREAM is a live TV service that offers four distinct price plans to fit your budget. These plans provide between 65 and 140 channels, with different add-on packages available to suit all your entertainment and sports needs. Plans currently start at $69.99, but an upcoming price increase on Jan. 22 will raise the cost of each DIRECTV STREAM plan by at least $5.

That means that non-DIRECTV STREAM subscribers have one last chance to lock in a lower price point for one month of live TV streaming if they’ve been thinking about signing up. Thanks to the special offer from DIRECTV STREAM, they can now also grab three months of MGM+ for just $0.99 per month.