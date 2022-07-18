DEAL ALERT: For Shark Week 2022, Get discovery+ for Just $0.99 per Month (80% Off) for Two Months

Just in time for Shark Week 2022, which begins July 24, you can get two months of discovery+ at a deep discount.

The discovery+ ad-supported plan is just $0.99 per month for two months, that’s 80% off of the normal price of $4.99 a month. But, act fast, because you only have a week to take advantage of the offer, and it’s only available if you have never tried discovery+ before.

How to Get discovery+ For $0.99

Click Here to activate the offer.

Click “Get Offer.”

Select Ad-Supported Tier Limited Time Offer.

Add Account & Payment Information.

Get The Deal $0.99/mo. | normally $4.99 discoveryplus.com Get 80% OFF 2 Months of Discovery+

discovery+ has over 55,000 episodes of TV across 2,500 series with content from HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, OWN, Animal Planet, Discovery, and Magnolia Network. The service also includes content from BBC, A&E, History, Lifetime, The Dodo, and Popsugar.

The service has exclusive discovery+ Originals that feature notable personalities like the Irwins, Jonathan and Drew Scott, Chip and Joanna Gaines, Bobby Flay, Ree Drummond, Guy Fieri, Giada De Laurentiis, Lieutenant Joe Kenda, and many more — all in one place.

How Much Does discovery+ Cost?

discovery+ has two tiers — a $4.99 ad-supported tier, as well as a $6.99 ad-free tier. You can try it out with a seven-day free trial.

What Devices Support discovery+?

discovery+ will be available across major platforms, including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iOS, Android, and your browser. In addition, you will be able to stream on Xbox (including Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S), Samsung Smart TV (2017+)„ VIZIO SmartCast TVs, and LG Smart TVs.

What Features Are Available on discovery+?

Each account will include up to five user profiles and four concurrent streams, among the most offered in the streaming video category. The service also offers kids' profiles and parental controls.

When you open the app, discovery+ will give you a “For You” tab which will recommend content from the different Discovery properties. Additionally, you can browse by network or by theme, like “Baking,” “Home Renovation,” or “True Crime.” Each network featured on the service has its own network hub to explore. You can also add content to a “Watch List,” so you can track your favorite shows.