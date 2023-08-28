DEAL ALERT: From Peacock to NFL Sunday Ticket to Streaming Devices, What Back-to-School Deals Are Currently Available?

Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year according to the popular song, but for many parents across the United States, back-to-school time is a close second at the very least. Kids are returning to classrooms and college dorms, and there are some essentials every kid needs before getting back to the school grind.

That starts with having a way to unwind after a long day of classes or having the ability to stream favorite NFL teams outside their home markets. There are some great deals currently available from popular streamers that will allow students to enjoy top-quality video-on-demand streaming at a price parents can afford!

What Student Streaming Plans Are Available?

Hulu with Ads | $1.99 per month

Users can snag a student subscription to ad-supported Hulu for 75% off the standard monthly rate of $7.99. For just $2 per month, students can stream titles like “The Bear,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “What We Do in the Shadows” and many more on Hulu all the way through next summer. Users will have to verify their student status when signing up for the deal.

Peacock Premium (Ad-Supported) | $1.99 per month for 12 months

This is another service that requires verification by Sheer ID, but once you’ve done that you’re eligible to get a full year of Peacock for just $1.99 per month. That’s a savings of 67% over the $5.99 monthly price, and a Peacock subscription allows students to watch weekly “Sunday Night Football” broadcasts and a wide array of other sports, such as Big Ten and Notre Dame football. Customers also get access to old favorites like “The Office,” new originals like “Poker Face,” and Universal blockbusters like “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”

Amazon Prime Student | $7.49 per month

New customers who visit the Amazon Prime Student Page are eligible to receive a six-month free trial of Prime Student. After the trial is over, the price reverts to $7.49, 50% off the standard $14.99 monthly rate. For that price, students get access to the Prime Video library, from “Red, White and Royal Blue” to “Thursday Night Football” and everything in between. Prime Student also has a ton of other benefits, including access to Amazon Music, two months of Kindle Unlimited for free, discounts to other streamers like MGM+, and a lot more.

Paramount+ | Two ways to save

Paramount+ is offering a couple of deals for students this semester. First, customers who verify their status can get 25% off a monthly subscription to Paramount+ Essential (the ad-supported plan). That lowers the price to $4.50 per month instead of the standard $5.99, and users can stream all NFL games being shown on local CBS stations, as well as top series like “Special Ops: Lioness” and “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” Paramount movies such as “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” and more.

Students can also get a Walmart+ membership for $6.47 per month or $49 per year, 50% off the normal price. In addition to free delivery from your local Walmart outlet, this service also grants users free access to Paramount+ Essential. If you’re a big-time Walmart shopper anyway, this is a great deal for your student.

NFL Sunday Ticket | $109 for the season

NFL Sunday Ticket isbringing back student pricing for the 2023 season! Users can sign up now, verify their student status, and enjoy out-of-market NFL games all year for substantially less than the $449 non-YouTube TV subscribers will have to pay after Sept. 19. Users can also add the NFL RedZone channel to their Sunday Ticket student plan for just $10 more.

What Smart TVs and Streaming Devices Are on Sale for Back-to-School?

If your student needs a new laptop for coursework, or their dorm room needs a new TV that will fit in a smaller space, check out the deals available on cool gadgets for your student below!

