Breaking: YouTube TV Reveals NFL Sunday Ticket Student Plan Details, Just $109 for Full Season

YouTube TV is delivering on a promise many college students have been hoping would come to fruition. After announcing last week that student plans would return for the 2023 season of NFL Sunday Ticket, the streaming service has unveiled the details of the new pricing plan aimed at helping students who want to watch their favorite NFL team while away from home.

Eligible students will be able to purchase NFL Sunday Ticket via YouTube TV Primetime Channels for just $109 this season. Customers can also choose to bundle the NFL RedZone channel with their subscription for an extra $10. Student plan users will only be allowed to stream on one device at a time, whether they are in their home or on the go. That is down from the $449 that it will run consumers who purchase the channel a la carte with no discounts.

Users must be 18 years or older and verify themselves as a student via SheerID. They must also be enrolled as a student at an accredited college or university.

How to Get Student Plan of NFL Sunday Ticket

Sign into YouTube with your Google account.

Head to YouTube.com/NFL and click Get NFL Sunday Ticket.

Click Eligible students can save with a student plan. Already-verified students will see the discounted price, while non-verified students will be asked to sign up with SheerID to confirm their status.

Enter payment and contact information to finish signing up.

The price for NFL Sunday Ticket has risen in comparison to last year. Not including various discounts, the out-of-market plan will cost $349 for the season for YouTube TV subscribers, plus the $72.99 base rate for their monthly live TV streaming subscription. That is $64 more than it was last season when the package was a part of DIRECTV’s satellite offerings; $293 plus $64.99 per month for the subscription.

However, the cost of the student plan has actually decreased in its first season on its new home — $109 on YouTube TV in 2023 vs. $120 on DIRECTV in 2022. Since many students live in university housing that already provides TV service, student plans will not require users to sign up for YouTube TV, helping keep the cost down.

If you’re not a student and you were hoping to get NFL Sunday Ticket at a discount this season, you can still sign up now and save $50 off your plan, whether or not you subscribe to YouTube TV. There are myriad other discounts available, including a $100 off deal from FanDuel, a free Sunday Ticket giveaway from Bud Light, discounts for customers who buy select TCL TVs, and more.

This is NFL Sunday Ticket’s first year on YouTube TV, after years of calling DIRECTV home. Student plans were a well-known feature of the service in its time with DIRECTV, allowing homesick college students to see their favorite teams in action every fall while living far away. Now, that feature is available to users whether or not they decide to sign up for a YouTube TV subscription.