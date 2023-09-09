 Skip to Content
Hulu Live TV

DEAL ALERT: Get $20 Off Your First Three Months of Hulu + Live TV, Plus The Disney Bundle At No Extra Charge

Jason Gurwin

Football is back, and so is the biggest discount on Hulu Live TV. This special promotion will help you save over the next few months, and we’ve got all the details for you on what it is and how to get it.

Now through Oct. 11, 2023, you can get $20 off your first three months, a $60 savings, when you sign-up for Hulu + Live TV. That means that you’ll get your first month is just $49.99 per month.

With Hulu + Live TV, you can watch 75+ channels of live TV including ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPN, ESPNU, FS1, and SEC Network. You will also get your local CBS, NBC, FOX, and ABC affiliates to stream your favorite NFL and college football teams.

The streamer also carries the NFL Network, which is included in your plan, plus you can add NFL RedZone for just $10 as part of the Sports add-on.

On top of that, Hulu Live TV includes an Unlimited DVR with skippable ads, as well as The Disney Bundle ($13.99 per month value) at no extra charge.

How to Get a $20 OFF Per Month Discount of Hulu + Live TV

  1. Click Here to activate your $20 OFF per month discount.
  2. The code will be automatically applied.
  3. Enter email and account information.
  4. Add your payment information.
  5. Subscribe to the promo.

This promotion is only available to new and eligible returning subscribers. Returning customer must have cancelled their Hulu Live TV subscription more than a month before the promotion began.

How Much Does Hulu + Live TV cost?

Normally, Hulu Live TV costs $69.99 per month (only $49.99 for your first month with this promo). But, unlike cable there are no extra fees and no contracts, so you can cancel anytime.

What Devices Can I Use to Stream Hulu?

Hulu works on most major streaming devices including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS, Android, and your computer.

Does Hulu + Live TV Include a DVR?

Cloud DVR & On-Demand

The streamer includes Unlimited DVR, which you can save your content for up to nine months. You can also skip through ads recorded to your DVR.

You can also watch thousands of hours of on-demand TV shows and movies, including exclusive Hulu Originals like “The Handmaids Tale” and “Only Murders in The Building.”

Max Streams

The service allows up to three simultaneous streams. You can create different user profiles for various people in your family. You can add unlimited at-home streams for $9.99 per month.

What Channels Can I Watch with Hulu + Live TV?

You’ll get 33 channels of the 35 Top Cable Channels.

Top Cable Channels on Hulu + Live TV

“Hulu Live TV”
Sign Up
$69.99
A&E
AMC -
BET
Bravo
Cartoon Network
CNN
Comedy Central
Discovery
Disney Channel
Disney Junior
E!
ESPN
Food Network
Fox News
Freeform
FX
FXX
Hallmark Channel
HGTV
History
Investigation Discovery
Lifetime
MSNBC
MTV
Nickelodeon
Paramount Network
Syfy
TBS
TLC
TNT
Travel Channel
truTV
USA Network
VH1
WE tv -

$Top Sports Channels on Hulu + Live TV

“Hulu Live TV”
Sign Up
$69.99
ESPN
ESPN2
FS1
Fox Sports 2
TBS
TNT
USA Network

Pro Sports Channels on Hulu + Live TV

“Hulu Live TV”
Sign Up
$69.99
MLB Network -
NBA TV -
NFL Network
NFL RedZone ^ $10
NHL Network -

College Sports Channels on Hulu + Live TV

“Hulu Live TV”
Sign Up
$69.99
ACC Network
ACC Network Extra
Big Ten Network
CBS Sports Network
ESPNU
Longhorn Network -
Pac-12 Network -
SEC Network
