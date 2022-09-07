DEAL ALERT: Get 50% Off Your First Month of Sling TV Including All Add-Ons, Total TV Deal

Just in time for the 2022 NFL Season, Sling TV has launched it best offer yet of 2022. New customers can get their first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for 50% off, meaning that the normally $35 service is available for just $17.50. If you want to bundle the two Sling options together, you can also get Sling Orange and Blue for 50% off, meaning that the plan that normally costs $50 per month will be just $25.

But what makes it even better than any offer they’ve had in 2022, is that you can now get 50% off all add-ons as well. With their Sports Extra Pack, you can add ACC Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network for just $5.50. If you subscribe to Sling Blue, you will also get Big Ten Network and NFL RedZone.

If you want the streamer’s Total TV Deal, which includes seven Extra Packs and Cloud DVR Plus, you will be able to add it to Sling Orange or Blue, for just $10.50 for your first month.

How to Get 50% OFF Sling TV

Click Here to sign-up for Sling TV.

Select Start Watching Now.

Select Your Package (Sling Orange, Blue, or Both).

Complete Sign-Up.

Get The Deal $17.50 / month | normally $40 sling.com Get your first month of Sling Orange or Blue for only $17.50, or get them BOTH for only $25 / mo.

Extra Add-On Discounts

Total TV Deal | $10.50 per month (normally $21)

4 Extras Deal | $6.50 per month (normally $13)

DVR Plus | $2.50 per month (normally $5)

Sports Extra | $5.50 per month (normally $11)

Comedy Extra | $3 per month (normally $6)

Kids Extra | $3 per month (normally $6)

News Extra | $3 per month (normally $6)

Lifestyle Extra | $3 per month (normally $6)

Hollywood Extra | $3 per month (normally $6)

Heartland Extra | $3 per month (normally $6)

Both Sling Orange and Sling Blue include A&E, AMC, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, Travel Channel — as well as a 50-hour DVR, which you can upgrade to 200 hours for just $5.

You can stream Sling TV on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Web. With the promotion, the deal makes it the lowest price of any Live TV Streaming Service.

