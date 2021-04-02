DEAL ALERT: Get 30-Day Free Trial of Showtime, Plus 6 Months For Just $4.99 a Month (55% OFF)

Just in time for the next Bellator MMA event, Showtime is offering a limited-time deal for new subscribers. New users can get a free month of Showtime plus 6 discounted months at $4.99 a month, perfect for MMA fans who don’t want to miss tonight’s Bellator action.

This deal is only available for a limited time — so don’t delay!

How to Get a Free Month of Showtime and 6 Months For $4.99

This offer expires May 18, so act now and secure your next seven months of Showtime for less!

The deal comes on the day of the first of three weekly Bellator MMA events. Tonight’s card features the long-awaited rematch between Patricio “Pitbull” Freire and Emmanuel Sanchez. Pitbull, a current Bellator double champion, defeated Sanchez via unanimous decision back in 2018. Sanchez looks to avenge his loss, move on in the Featherweight Grand Prix, and capture the coveted Featherweight title all in one night. You’ll also see Usman Nurmagomedov, Neiman Gracie, and Roger Huerta, among other talented Bellator fighters, in action tonight.

You can see a full breakdown of tonight’s card, including matches to watch for, by visiting our handy guide on Pitbull vs. Sanchez 2.

With your subscription, you’ll also get access to all of Showtime’s past and present originals like Billions, Shameless, The Chi, Homeland, Black Monday, On Becoming a God in Central Florida, and Inside the NFL. You can also check out past hits like Dexter, Weeds, Nurse Jackie, House of Lies, Californication, Queer as Folk, and The L Word.