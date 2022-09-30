DEAL ALERT: Select Prime Members Can Get All-New Amazon Fire TV Cube for Just $99.99, 30% Off

Amazon just announced a brand-new Amazon Fire TV Cube –– and while the device won’t ship until Oct. 25, you can already get it for $40 off. Select Prime members can get the Fire TV Cube, which combines an Amazon Echo and Fire TV in one, for just $99.99 with code 4KCUBE; That’s 30% off the device’s normal $139.99 price tag. The new Fire TV Cube supports 4K UHD with Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos audio.

Amazon Fire TV Cube 2022

4K, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos

Hands Free Built-in Alexa Assistant

Includes Built-In Ethernet and HDMI Input

Wi-Fi 6E support

Get The Deal $99.99 | normally $139.99 amazon.com Save $40 with Code: 4KCUBE

The updated 2022 Fire TV Cube features an all-new octa-core 2.0 GHz processor that allows for faster navigation speeds and super-resolution upscaling. Amazon says it is 20% more powerful than the previous generation. The device also comes with 4K Ultra HD support leading to the best image quality that the device has ever provided.

Another helpful addition to the device is the fact that it comes with built-in ethernet, USB, and dual-HDMI ports. The addition of the HDMI input will allow you to access your cable box directly from the Fire TV interface. It will also include a four-microphone array that will allow the cube to block out ambient noise that can make voice control difficult.

In addition to being able to control your TV and Fire TV device by voice, you can also control power and volume with the Alexa Voice Remote.

The device can stream nearly all of your favorite streaming apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, Peacock, HBO Max, and YouTube.

2022 Amazon Fire TV Cube