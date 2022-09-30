DEAL ALERT: Select Prime Members Can Get All-New Amazon Fire TV Cube for Just $99.99, 30% Off
Amazon just announced a brand-new Amazon Fire TV Cube –– and while the device won’t ship until Oct. 25, you can already get it for $40 off. Select Prime members can get the Fire TV Cube, which combines an Amazon Echo and Fire TV in one, for just $99.99 with code 4KCUBE; That’s 30% off the device’s normal $139.99 price tag. The new Fire TV Cube supports 4K UHD with Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos audio.
Amazon Fire TV Cube 2022
- 4K, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
- Hands Free Built-in Alexa Assistant
- Includes Built-In Ethernet and HDMI Input
- Wi-Fi 6E support
The updated 2022 Fire TV Cube features an all-new octa-core 2.0 GHz processor that allows for faster navigation speeds and super-resolution upscaling. Amazon says it is 20% more powerful than the previous generation. The device also comes with 4K Ultra HD support leading to the best image quality that the device has ever provided.
Another helpful addition to the device is the fact that it comes with built-in ethernet, USB, and dual-HDMI ports. The addition of the HDMI input will allow you to access your cable box directly from the Fire TV interface. It will also include a four-microphone array that will allow the cube to block out ambient noise that can make voice control difficult.
In addition to being able to control your TV and Fire TV device by voice, you can also control power and volume with the Alexa Voice Remote.
The device can stream nearly all of your favorite streaming apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, Peacock, HBO Max, and YouTube.
2022 Amazon Fire TV Cube
- Fastest-ever streaming media player: Brings lightning-fast app starts with an octa-core processor and is 2X as powerful as Fire TV Stick 4K Max.
- Hands-free Alexa with built-in mic and speakers: Control your compatible TV, soundbar, and receivers with your voice, even from across the room.
- Seamlessly navigate between your entertainment: Connect compatible devices and easily go from streaming to your cable box, game console, or webcam.
- Smoother streaming with the latest in wifi tech: The first-ever streaming media player that features Wi-Fi 6E support.
- Picture quality that puts on a show: Feel every scene with true-to-life, cinematic 4K and support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and Dolby Atmos audio.
- Endless entertainment: Stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes. Watch favorites from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more, plus listen to millions of songs. Subscription fees may apply.
- Designed to protect your privacy: Built with privacy protections and controls, including an off button that electronically disconnects the microphones.
- Manage your smart home right on screen: Use Alexa to start video calls, check the weather, get a live view of your Ring cameras, and more.