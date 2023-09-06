DEAL ALERT: Get Disney+ for Just $1.99 per Month for Three Months; Offer Available for New and Returning Customers

Disney+ wants to make this a September to remember. The service is bringing some smashing new titles to users this month, including Pixar’s newest movie “Elemental,” new episodes of its latest Star Wars series “Ahsoka,” and much more.

To celebrate these big-name additions to its library, Disney+ is offering new and returning customers a fantastic deal on its ad-supported plan Disney+ Basic. Customers can get three months of Disney+ Basic for just $1.99 each, starting now and continuing through Wednesday, Sept. 20. That’s a 75% discount, and adds up to $18 in savings over the three-month period.

How to Get Three Months of Disney+ Basic for $1.99 Each

In addition to “Ahsoka” and “Elementals,” Disney+ will debut a new season of its short-form series “I Am Groot,” and a new show from wildlife photographer Bertie Gregory entitled “Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory,” which will entertain and educate audiences with some of the most spectacular animal footage available.

Returning customers who try to access the deal may find they have to cancel their existing Disney+ subscription and resubscribe to get it.

Disney+ also houses some of the most beloved characters in media, with shows and movies from the Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar franchises available to stream on-demand. There’s a big list of new titles headed to the streamer this month, so big that there’s only room for the highlights here!

