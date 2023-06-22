DEAL ALERT: Get First Month of Sling TV for Just $15 Through the End of June

Just less than a month ago, the live TV streaming service Sling TV brought back its popular promotion that offers customers their first month of service for 50% off. Now, the streamer is upping its offer by allowing new customers to subscribe for just $15 to either of its base plans or $30 for both.

How to Get 62.5% Off Your First Month of Sling TV

Click here to activate offer.

Enter your information to create an account.

Select the Sling TV services and channels that you want as part of your subscription.

Fill in your billing information and click “Finish & Submit.”

Get The Deal 62.5% off the first month | normally $40 sling.com Get your first month of Sling Orange or Blue for only $15 per month

Sling offers two different base subscription plans, Sling Orange and Sling Blue. They each offer a selection of some of the most popular channels on broadcast and cable, and cost $40 per month. However, customers are also able to combine the services for $55 per month in order to receive access to 27 of the top 35 channels on cable. However, with this deal, new subscribers will be able to stream one of the packages for just $15 for a full month, or both for $30.

The deal is only available through June 30 and following the first month of service, customers will be billed at the regular price of the plan that they selected.

Sling Orange includes the host of Disney-owned networks, including Disney Channel, Freeform, FX, and the ESPN channels as well as TNT and TBS. This option is designed with sports lovers and families of all ages in mind. Sling Blue focuses more on news and entertainment with Bravo, E!, all of the Fox channels, and NFL Network.

However, if making difficult decisions isn’t easy, you are able to combine the two packages to get all of the channels offered in both for just $55 per month after paying just $30 for the first month.