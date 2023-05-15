DEAL ALERT: Get One Month of MLS Season Pass for Free; A $14.99 Value

Summer is coming, and for many sports fans in the United States, that means one thing: baseball season. But fans who are looking for a little more variety, especially once the NBA and NHL playoffs end should look into the new MLS Season Pass app on Apple TV.

For $14.99 per month, MLS Season Pass carries every single Major League Soccer match of the regular season and playoffs with no local blackouts, as well as Leagues Cup matches between MLS teams and Liga MX, the top soccer league in Mexico. There’s a ton more to unlock with an MLS Season Pass subscription, and thanks to a special limited-time offer from Apple you can try it free for one month.

The deal is valid for new and select returning customers, which means users who already had MLS Season Pass can potentially get a free month, as well. The MLS season is already in full swing, but it continues through late fall, so now is the perfect time to jump in and get hooked on a new professional sport!

How to Get One Free Month of MLS Season Pass

Click here to activate the deal

New users can click “Accept One Month Free”; existing users should select “Existing subscribers can start watching here.”

Create an Apple ID, or enter your login credentials.

Complete the sign-up process.

That’s everything you need to do to secure a full month of MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app for free! Users who sign up now might even get a special sneak preview of the multiview function Apple is working on. When finished, this feature will potentially allow MLS Season Pass viewers to watch up to four games simultaneously.

Even if you don’t get to enjoy the multiview feature during your one-month free trial to MLS Season Pass, you can see live games in English or Spanish (or French if the match features a Canadian team), and you can watch studio shows like “MLS 360,” a whip-around program that rounds up the action from across the league. If you’re looking for a new sport to add to your viewing lineup this summer, there won’t be a better time to try MLS Season Pass on Apple TV!