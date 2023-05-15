 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
MLS Season Pass

DEAL ALERT: Get One Month of MLS Season Pass for Free; A $14.99 Value

David Satin

Summer is coming, and for many sports fans in the United States, that means one thing: baseball season. But fans who are looking for a little more variety, especially once the NBA and NHL playoffs end should look into the new MLS Season Pass app on Apple TV.

For $14.99 per month, MLS Season Pass carries every single Major League Soccer match of the regular season and playoffs with no local blackouts, as well as Leagues Cup matches between MLS teams and Liga MX, the top soccer league in Mexico. There’s a ton more to unlock with an MLS Season Pass subscription, and thanks to a special limited-time offer from Apple you can try it free for one month.

The deal is valid for new and select returning customers, which means users who already had MLS Season Pass can potentially get a free month, as well. The MLS season is already in full swing, but it continues through late fall, so now is the perfect time to jump in and get hooked on a new professional sport!

How to Get One Free Month of MLS Season Pass

  • Click here to activate the deal
  • New users can click “Accept One Month Free”; existing users should select “Existing subscribers can start watching here.”
  • Create an Apple ID, or enter your login credentials.
  • Complete the sign-up process.

That’s everything you need to do to secure a full month of MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app for free! Users who sign up now might even get a special sneak preview of the multiview function Apple is working on. When finished, this feature will potentially allow MLS Season Pass viewers to watch up to four games simultaneously.

Even if you don’t get to enjoy the multiview feature during your one-month free trial to MLS Season Pass, you can see live games in English or Spanish (or French if the match features a Canadian team), and you can watch studio shows like “MLS 360,” a whip-around program that rounds up the action from across the league. If you’re looking for a new sport to add to your viewing lineup this summer, there won’t be a better time to try MLS Season Pass on Apple TV!

Sign Up
apple.com

MLS Season Pass

MLS Season Pass will have every match of the MLS regular season, Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs, and Leagues Cup — all in one place and with no blackouts. The service launches February 1, 2023.

The majority of games in the 2023 season will be played on Saturdays and select Wednesdays, with 7:30 p.m. local start times. To complement the action, MLS Season Pass will offer a five-hour live whip-around show, capturing all of the key moments from every match from the start of the Eastern Conference games through the final whistle of the Western Conference games (7:30 p.m. ET-12:30 a.m. ET).

Subscription prices are lower for Apple TV+ subscribers.

Sign Up
$12.99+ / month
apple.com
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.