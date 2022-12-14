DEAL ALERT: Get One Year of Netflix Premium for Free When You Sign Up for a Streaming Service via Verizon ($240 Value)

Verizon is offering users of its +play streaming aggregation service a special gift for the holidays. Right now, users who sign up for an annual subscription to AMC+, Calm Premium, Super Duolingo, or Peloton or a seasonal subscription to NBA League Pass Premium or NFL+ Premium will receive one year of Netflix Premium for free.

That offer represents a savings of $240, so if you’ve been wondering whether the time is right to re-up your Netflix subscription for 2023, don’t wait any longer. Check below for a step-by-step guide on how to get a year of Netflix Premium for free thanks to Verizon +play.

How to Get 1 Free Year of Netflix Premium via Verizon +play

Click here to activate the deal .

. Sign into your My Verizon online account.

Click on the “+play tab,” and choose an annual subscription to AMC+, Calm Premium, Super Duolingo, or Peloton or a seasonal subscription to NBA League Pass Premium or NFL+Premium to sign up for.

Click “Learn More” on the “Get Netflix on us” offer.

Enter your information and complete the sign-up process.

That’s it. You can start streaming free Netflix Premium immediately, and your year’s subscription begins as of your sign-up date. Existing Netflix customers can also access his deal, as long as they move their existing subscription to the +play platform.

Netflix Premium offers ad-free video-on-demand streaming, plus the ability to download shows for offline viewing, and 4K streaming for select shows on compatible devices. The Premium tier also offers users the ability to stream on up to four simultaneous devices at a time.

The deal from Verizon represents its latest push to bring more users aboard its streaming aggregation service +play. The platform is a little like Prime Video channels, in that Verizon customers can use it to sign up for subscriptions to different streaming services on one website, and only have to deal with one bill every month.

At launch, +play offered Netflix, A+E Networks TelevisaUnivision’s ViX+, The Athletic, Calm, Peloton, WW International, Duolingo, and Live Nation’s Veeps, a live streaming concert service. It also gave users the ability to purchase and manage accounts for Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, discovery+, and AMC+. More recently, +play added NFL+ to its platform, as well as HBO Max.