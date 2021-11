DEAL ALERT: Get Paramount Plus 1 Month Free to Stream NFL, College Football, and Serie A

It’s in the thick of the NFL and College Football season, so it’s the perfect time to try Paramount+ for one month free.

With Paramount+, you can watch NFL and College Football action on your local CBS station, every Serie A match, including the Milan Derby between AC Milan vs. Inter on Sunday.

Through November 14th, Paramount+ is giving away a One Month Free Trial of Paramount+ Ad-Free Plan (normally $9.99 a Month) with a special promo code.

How to Get a Free Month of Paramount+

Click here to activate the deal

Apply Coupon Code: VETERANS at Checkout

You will get your first month free of either plan

Get The Deal $9.99 / month paramountplus.com Get a Free Month of Paramount+ with Code: VETERANS

On November 10th, you will also be able to stream Clifford The Big Red Dog, is available on Paramount+ at the same time that it’s in theaters, so your family can enjoy it from the comfort of your own home.

The streaming service includes TV shows and movies from channels like CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon, VH1, BET, Smithsonian – and Paramount+ original series like Star Trek: Lower Decks.

The service also recently added 1,000 new movies including The Avengers, Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol, Sonic the Hedgehog, Terminator: Dark Fate, Skyfall and more (a full list is below). In addition, they added “A Quiet Place: Part II” and debuted Mark Wahlberg’s new movie, Infinite, which skipped theaters to go straight to Paramount+.

Paramount+ ad-free trier includes access to your local CBS affiliate, which means you can watch NFL, College Football, College Basketball, and PGA Tour Golf. It is also now the exclusive home to Champions League soccer.

One of the more alluring points of Paramount Plus is the fact that it’s getting additional content. They will be expanding the company’s library to 30,000+ TV episodes and movies.

You’ll also be able to binge original series like Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, The Twilight Zone, Interrogation, The Good Fight, and more. You can see a full list of original series here.

How to Stream the new ‘Paramount+’ for Free

Stream Paramount+ originals, such as Star Trek: Discovery and SpongeBob: Kamp Koral with a 1-Month Free Trial. Streamable content also includes live NFL games and on-demand access to 30,000+ TV show episodes.

Get The Deal $9.99 / month paramountplus.com Get a Free Month of Paramount+ with Code: VETERANS

Movies on Paramount+

Action

Terminator: Dark Fate

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

Red Dawn

Skyfall

The Avengers

Gemini Man

The Rhythm Section

Horror

Body Cam

Saint Maud

Crawl

Child’s Play

Gretel & Hansel

Pet Sematary

The Prodigy

The Haunting

Paranormal Activity 3

Paranormal Activity 4

Arachnophobia

Kids/Family

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Sonic the Hedgehog

The Addams Family

Wonder Park

The Adventures of Tintin

Charlotte’s Web

Comedies

Like a Boss

The Hustle

Valley Girl

What Men Want

Fighting with My Family

The Little Hours

The Dictator

I Love You, Man

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

Tropic Thunder

No Strings Attached

Hello, My Name Is Doris

The School of Rock