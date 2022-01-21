DEAL ALERT: Get Paramount Plus 1-Month Free to Stream Yellowstone Prequel ‘1883’, NFL on CBS, & Champions League

If you missed out on their last promo, new and returning customers can now get a One Month Free Trial of Paramount+ Premium (No Ads) (normally $9.99 a Month).

With your extended free trial, you can stream the NFL Divisional Playoff and AFC Championship, and Champions League when it returns on February 15. If you already wrapped up Yellowstone, you can now stream the Yellowstone Prequel, “1883,” which is only available on Paramount+.

How to Get a Free Month of Paramount+

Click here to activate the deal

Use Promo Code: 1883

You will get your first month free of either plan

Get The Deal FREE | normally $9.99 paramountplus.com Get a Free Month of Paramount+ with Code: 1883

With Paramount+ you can watch:

Your NFL on CBS games all season long

The SEC on CBS “Game of The Week”

Every Italian Serie A, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League game

Your Local CBS Affiliate (with Premium Plan, which is included in the offer)

You will also be able to watch new release films like “A Quiet Place: Part II”, or family favorites “Clifford The Big Red Dog” and “Paw Patrol: The Movie” – all which are available on Paramount+, so you can stream them from your couch.

The streaming service includes TV shows and movies from channels like CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon, VH1, BET, Smithsonian – and Paramount+ original series like Star Trek: Lower Decks.

The service also recently added 1,000 new movies including The Avengers, Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol, Sonic the Hedgehog, Terminator: Dark Fate, Skyfall and more (a full list is below). In addition, they added “A Quiet Place: Part II” and debuted Mark Wahlberg’s new movie, Infinite, which skipped theaters to go straight to Paramount+.

Paramount+ ad-free tier includes access to your local CBS affiliate, which means you can watch NFL, College Football, College Basketball, and PGA Tour Golf. It is also now the exclusive home to Champions League soccer.

One of the more alluring points of Paramount Plus is the fact that it’s getting additional content. They will be expanding the company’s library to 30,000+ TV episodes and movies.

You’ll also be able to binge original series like Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, The Twilight Zone, Interrogation, The Good Fight, and more. You can see a full list of original series here.

How to Stream the new ‘Paramount+’ for Free

Stream Paramount+ originals, such as Star Trek: Discovery and SpongeBob: Kamp Koral with a 1-Month Free Trial. Streamable content also includes live NFL games and on-demand access to 30,000+ TV show episodes.

Movies on Paramount+

Action

Terminator: Dark Fate

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

Red Dawn

Skyfall

The Avengers

Gemini Man

The Rhythm Section

Horror

Body Cam

Saint Maud

Crawl

Child’s Play

Gretel & Hansel

Pet Sematary

The Prodigy

The Haunting

Paranormal Activity 3

Paranormal Activity 4

Arachnophobia

Kids/Family

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Sonic the Hedgehog

The Addams Family

Wonder Park

The Adventures of Tintin

Charlotte’s Web

Comedies

Like a Boss

The Hustle

Valley Girl

What Men Want

Fighting with My Family

The Little Hours

The Dictator

I Love You, Man

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

Tropic Thunder

No Strings Attached

Hello, My Name Is Doris

The School of Rock