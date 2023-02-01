DEAL ALERT: Get Three Months of Disney+ Basic for $6.99 per Month for a Limited Time

Look alive, because Disney+ has a limited-time-only deal just in time for the premiere of Season 3 of “The Mandalorian,” which will debut on March 1. For a limited time, new and eligible returning Disney+ subscribers will receive three months of Disney+ Basic for just $6.99 per month, down from the normal $7.99 monthly rate. Disney+ Basic is the service’s new ad-supported pricing plan that includes the streamer’s entire library of series and films.

So, whether you want to watch the newly streaming “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” catch up on the critically acclaimed Star Wars series “Andor,” or check out the massive back-catalog of classic Disney films, you should take advantage of this deal.

How to Get Disney+ Basic for $6.99 per Month

Click here to activate the offer.

Click “Sign Up for Disney+ Basic.”

Choose the “Basic” plan.

Create your Disney+ account.

Disney+ is home to content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. From content exclusive to the streaming service to classic television and movies, you have thousands upon thousands of titles at your fingertips when you use Disney+. From the whole of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the pantheon of Pixar movies to every single episode of “The Simpsons,” Disney+ has so much to offer any viewer.

What Else Can I Watch With Disney+?

How Much Will Disney+ Cost After the Deal Expires?

A subscription to Disney+ Basic is currently $7.99 per month; the service’s ad-free tier costs $10.99 monthly. You can also bundle Disney+ with Hulu and ESPN+ to save on your subscription costs.