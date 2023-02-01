DEAL ALERT: Get Three Months of Disney+ Basic for $6.99 per Month for a Limited Time
Look alive, because Disney+ has a limited-time-only deal just in time for the premiere of Season 3 of “The Mandalorian,” which will debut on March 1. For a limited time, new and eligible returning Disney+ subscribers will receive three months of Disney+ Basic for just $6.99 per month, down from the normal $7.99 monthly rate. Disney+ Basic is the service’s new ad-supported pricing plan that includes the streamer’s entire library of series and films.
So, whether you want to watch the newly streaming “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” catch up on the critically acclaimed Star Wars series “Andor,” or check out the massive back-catalog of classic Disney films, you should take advantage of this deal.
How to Get Disney+ Basic for $6.99 per Month
- Click here to activate the offer.
- Click “Sign Up for Disney+ Basic.”
- Choose the “Basic” plan.
- Create your Disney+ account.
Disney+ is home to content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. From content exclusive to the streaming service to classic television and movies, you have thousands upon thousands of titles at your fingertips when you use Disney+. From the whole of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the pantheon of Pixar movies to every single episode of “The Simpsons,” Disney+ has so much to offer any viewer.
What Else Can I Watch With Disney+?
Along with its own epic library of animated movies and shows, Disney offers some of the most well-known film and TV franchises to stream on Disney+, including the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, “The Simpsons,” and much more.
How Much Will Disney+ Cost After the Deal Expires?
A subscription to Disney+ Basic is currently $7.99 per month; the service’s ad-free tier costs $10.99 monthly. You can also bundle Disney+ with Hulu and ESPN+ to save on your subscription costs.
Disney+
Disney+ is a video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages.
Disney+ has two plans – one with ads and one without ads. Disney+ Basic with Ads costs $7.99 / month. If you don’t want ads, you can choose Disney+ Premium with No Ads which costs $10.99 / month.
The Premium plan also offers an annual option for $109.99 / year ($9.17/mo.).
If you want all of Disney streaming services, they have two options for The Disney Bundle. The Disney Bundle Basic includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ (with Ads) for $7.99 / month. The Disney Bundle Premium (without Ads) for $19.99 / month.
The app supports unlimited downloads (on their Premium Plans), four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. You can stream original series like “The Mandalorian,” “Ms. Marvel,” “Loki,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” and “Andor.”
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney+ content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.