DEAL ALERT: Just $1.99 per Month for Two Months of BritBox for Limited Time; Save 75%

Though perhaps not the typical fare that you would immediately think of for a Presidents Day sale, British TV streaming service BritBox is currently offering a deal for a limited time through Tuesday, Feb. 21. Customers who sign up before the end of Tuesday will receive two months of the service for just $1.99 per month, a 75% discount from the regular $7.99 monthly rate.

How to Get Two Months of BritBox for Just $1.99 per Month

Click here to activate the offer.

Click “Sign Up For $1.99.”

Enter Your Email Address to Create an Account.

Create a Password and Enter Your Name.

Select the Monthly Plan.

Enter Your Payment Information and Start Your Subscription.

What Can you Watch on BritBox?

BritBox is a joint venture between the BBC and iTV and brings some of the best British television to viewers in the United States. Whether it is the constant threat of an afternoon drizzle or the gray, leaden sky, there is nothing quite as satisfying as a good British murder mystery; from the acclaimed series “Vera” to the long-running “Death in Paradise” to James Graham’s “Sherwood” there are countless options for viewers hoping to flex their detective skills.

However, there is more on BritBix than just murder mysteries; there is also the unbelievable real-life story of “Stonehouse,” the hit sitcom “My Family,” iconic comedies “Are You Being Served?” and “As Time Goes By,” and much more. BritBox has something for every Anglophile’s specific tastes.

In addition to its outstanding library of scripted series, the service also features fantastic cooking, crafting, and true crime series. Dome Chinea leads his team of expert crafters in “Make it at Market,” there are food shows from Gorden Ramsey and Nigella Lawson, and the true crime doc “The Pembrokeshire Murders: Catching the Gameshow Killer” is another highlight. BritBox also has an incredible library of classic “Doctor Who” episodes and Agatha Christie mysteries, as well as filmed versions of dozens of Shakespearean plays and BritBox Originals.

Also, just this past weekend, BritBox was the exclusive U.S. streaming home of the BAFTA Awards. Hosted by Richard E. Grant, the awards ceremony is available to stream now.