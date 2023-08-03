DEAL ALERT: New Customers Get $30 Off DIRECTV STREAM Over First 3 Months

DIRECTV STREAM is coming in hot this summer with a new deal for first-time customers. Back in July, the streaming service offered $10 off for the first month of DIRECTV STREAM, but now the company is offering $10 off for each of the first three months!

The limited-time offer will allow new subscribers to pay just $64.99 for each of their first three months of the service; starting in Month 4, the rate will go back up to the original price of $74.99 monthly. On top of saving money, users will also get the first three months of some of their favorite services for free. Free access to add-on channels like Max, STARZ, and SHOWTIME (among others) is now possible before returning to their original monthly price.

How to Get $30 off First 3 Months of DIRECTV STREAM

Click here to activate offer.

Scroll down to select which streaming service(s) you’d like to get a three-month free trial of.

Click ‘Start Five Day Free Trial.’

Enter your payment and contact information and finish signing up.

DIRECTV STREAM is home to hundreds of live channels and 40,000 on-demand titles. Knowing how important rewatching your favorite shows or movies is, the service also allows unlimited DVR recordings. This package is a great way to see top content at a deal before committing long-term.

Formerly known as HBO Max, Max is the home of “Sex And the City’s” spinoff “And Just Like That,” “The White Lotus,” “The Last of Us,” and “House Of The Dragon.” Max is also the streaming home for shows from HGTV, Magnolia Network, TLC, Food Network, Discovery, OWN, and more.

Another free add-on service available for free for three months is STARZ, which is home to over 7,000 titles and 14 channels. Original series’ like “Minx” and “Outlander” are cornerstones of the service, but if viewers are looking for their favorite movies, films like “The Spider-Man” franchise are available, along with award-winning movies like “Passengers” and Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

With so many options inside DIRECTV STREAM, getting the first three months at a discount, plus the first three months free of specific add-ons is a great deal as summer comes to a close and fall hits.