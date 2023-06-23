 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
AMC+ STARZ SHOWTIME

DEAL ALERT: New Sling Customers Get Discounts on AMC+, STARZ, SHOWTIME For One Month

David Satin

Sling TV has a well-established reputation for being one of the most affordable live TV streaming services on the market. Its base plans start at just $40 per month, though it’s offering a special deal right now that allows new users to get their first month's subscription for just $15.

In addition, Sling often provides great discounts on premium streaming services that customers can add to their monthly subscription, as well. Right now, there are three subscription streaming services on sale for new users of the live TV streaming service: AMC+, which is $5 per month instead of the normal $8.99 (45% off); SHOWTIME, which is $5 instead of the regular $10 (50% off); and STARZ, which is currently on sale for $5 instead of $9 per month (45% off). All of these offers are for one month of service; after 30 days, the price will revert to the standard subscription cost.

How to Save 45-50% off AMC+, SHOWTIME and STARZ for One Month With Sling Subscription

AMC+ houses series like “Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches,” “The Walking Dead” and its various spinoffs, as well as content from BC America, IFC, SundanceTV, Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited. The new series “The Walking Dead: Dead City” premiered on the service just this week!

SHOWTIME offers big-name titles from the previous decade in “Billions” and “Dexter,” as well as new hits like “Yellowjackets” and “Your Honor.” The service is set to merge with Paramount+ next week, but users on Sling can lock in their lower, discounted price for an entire month before that happens.

STARZ is the best place to see new episodes of “Outlander” Season 7, which recently returned to the airwaves with new episodes. You can also use STARZ to stream “BMF,” the “Power” franchise, and a large and rotating library of classic films.

Save 62% (Just $15/mo)
sling.com

Sling TV

Sling TV is a live TV streaming service that helps users save money with the option of two distinct plans. The $40/month “Sling Orange” plan offers about 30 channels, including Disney Channel and ESPN. The $40/month “Sling Blue” plan offers about 40 channels, including Fox and NBC local channels.

Sling Blue users in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, and San Francisco pay a $5 surcharge because they have access to their local ABC affiliate.

If you subscribe to both plans, you’ll receive a $25 discount (or more depending on the current offer). Sling also offers various “Extra” packs that you can add to your subscription.

Sling is great for the budget-conscious cord cutter who just wants to watch live TV, but doesn’t need the most comprehensive channel selection.

Save 62% (Just $15/mo)
$40+ / month
sling.com

Limited Time: Get 62.5% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $15). Offer ends soon.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.