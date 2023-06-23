DEAL ALERT: New Sling Customers Get Discounts on AMC+, STARZ, SHOWTIME For One Month
Sling TV has a well-established reputation for being one of the most affordable live TV streaming services on the market. Its base plans start at just $40 per month, though it’s offering a special deal right now that allows new users to get their first month's subscription for just $15.
In addition, Sling often provides great discounts on premium streaming services that customers can add to their monthly subscription, as well. Right now, there are three subscription streaming services on sale for new users of the live TV streaming service: AMC+, which is $5 per month instead of the normal $8.99 (45% off); SHOWTIME, which is $5 instead of the regular $10 (50% off); and STARZ, which is currently on sale for $5 instead of $9 per month (45% off). All of these offers are for one month of service; after 30 days, the price will revert to the standard subscription cost.
How to Save 45-50% off AMC+, SHOWTIME and STARZ for One Month With Sling Subscription
- Click here to sign up for a Sling account for just $15.
- Click “Try Us Today,” and enter your contact information.
- Choose which premium streaming services you want to add to your Sling base plan.
- Enter your payment information and complete the signup process.
AMC+ houses series like “Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches,” “The Walking Dead” and its various spinoffs, as well as content from BC America, IFC, SundanceTV, Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited. The new series “The Walking Dead: Dead City” premiered on the service just this week!
SHOWTIME offers big-name titles from the previous decade in “Billions” and “Dexter,” as well as new hits like “Yellowjackets” and “Your Honor.” The service is set to merge with Paramount+ next week, but users on Sling can lock in their lower, discounted price for an entire month before that happens.
STARZ is the best place to see new episodes of “Outlander” Season 7, which recently returned to the airwaves with new episodes. You can also use STARZ to stream “BMF,” the “Power” franchise, and a large and rotating library of classic films.
Sling TV
Sling TV is a live TV streaming service that helps users save money with the option of two distinct plans. The $40/month “Sling Orange” plan offers about 30 channels, including Disney Channel and ESPN. The $40/month “Sling Blue” plan offers about 40 channels, including Fox and NBC local channels.
Sling Blue users in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, and San Francisco pay a $5 surcharge because they have access to their local ABC affiliate.
If you subscribe to both plans, you’ll receive a $25 discount (or more depending on the current offer). Sling also offers various “Extra” packs that you can add to your subscription.
Sling is great for the budget-conscious cord cutter who just wants to watch live TV, but doesn’t need the most comprehensive channel selection.