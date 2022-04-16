DEAL ALERT: New Sling Subscribers Can Get 50% OFF First Month, DVR Plus Free (JUST $17.50)

Just in time for the 2022 NBA Playoffs, Sling TV is launching a great deal on their already budget-conscious live TV streaming service.

New Customers can get their first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for 50% off, meaning that the normally $35 service is available for just $17.50. Subscribers who take advantage of the deal will also get a free month of DVR Plus, which normally costs $5. If you want to bundle the two Sling options, you can get Sling Orange + Blue for 50% off, meaning that the plan that normally costs $50 per month will be just $25. This deal replaces Sling’s previous offer of $10 off your first month.

How to Get 50% OFF Sling TV

Click Here to sign-up for Sling TV.

Select Start Watching Now.

Select Your Package (Sling Orange, Blue, or Both).

Complete Sign-Up.

Get The Deal $17.50 / month | normally $40 sling.com Get your first month of Sling Orange or Blue for only $17.50, or get them BOTH for only $25 / mo.

For NBA Fans, you can watch every NBA Playoff game with Sling Orange, which includes ESPN, TNT, and ESPN3 (which simulcasts “NBA on ABC”). For a limited time, they will also be including a free preview of NBA TV through the first round of the NBA Playoffs. NBA TV, which is normally in Sling’s Sports Extra pack, will be broadcasting select first round games.

Both Sling Orange and Sling Blue (normally $35) include A&E, AMC, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, Travel Channel — as well as a 50-hour DVR (which you can upgrade to 200 Hours for $5).

You can stream Sling TV on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Web. With the promotion, the deal makes it the lowest price of any Live TV Streaming Service.

Sling TV Channel Lineup