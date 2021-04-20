DEAL ALERT: New Sling Subscribers Can Get Their First Month For Only $10 + DVR Plus Free (75% OFF)

Sling TV is bringing back an amazing deal for their Live TV Streaming Service.

New Customers can get their first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for just $10 (normally $35), plus a free month of DVR Plus (normally $5 a month). If you want to bundle the two, you can get Sling Orange + Blue for just $25 (normally $50).

How to Get Sling For $10

Click Here to sign-up for Sling TV

Select Start Watching Now

Select Your Package (Sling Orange, Blue, or Both)

Complete Sign-Up

Get The Deal $10 / month | normally $40 sling.com Get your first month of Sling Orange or Blue for only $10, or get them BOTH for only $25 / mo.

Both Sling Orange and Sling Blue (Normally $35) include A&E, AMC, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, Travel Channel — as well as 50 Hour DVR (which you can upgrade to 150 Hours for $5).

You can stream Sling TV on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Web. With the promotion, the deal makes it the lowest price of any Live TV Streaming Service.

Sling TV Channel Lineup