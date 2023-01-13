DEAL ALERT: Get 30% OFF HBO Max Annual Plan Ahead of Launch of ‘The Last of Us’ with This Special Promo Code

HBO Max is gearing up to release its highly-anticipated adaptation of the critically acclaimed video game series “The Last of Us” on Sunday, Jan. 15, and the service is partnering with Playstation to offer new and returning customers the chance to watch at a deep discount!

HBO Max is offering an annual subscription to its ad-supported plan for just $69.99, $30 off the regular price of $99.99 with a special promo code. That means users can save 30% off the normal subscription cost.

How to Get $30 OFF HBO Max

Click here to activate the deal .

. Enter promo code PSTLOU and click “Get the Promo.”

and click “Get the Promo.” Enter your email, choose a password, and enter your payment info to complete the sign-up process.

Once you do that, you’ll be set to stream “The Last of Us,” as well as hit HBO series like “House of the Dragon,” “The White Lotus,” and Golden Globe-winning movies like “The Banshees of Inisherin.” HBO Max is also home to shows and movies set in the DC Comics universe, like “Titans” and “Black Adam.”

The deal gives users access to an entire year of HBO Max, so they’ll be set when the service merges with discovery+ later this spring.

The annual plan will also help users avoid surprise price increases, as they’ll be locked in for an entire year. HBO Max recently announced its first-ever price increase for its ad-free tier. The ad-supported tier has not seen its standard subscription cost increase yet, but such a price jump could happen at any time. To lock in your price for the next year and save 30%, sign up for HBO Max today using promo code “PSTLOU.”

Customers will have access to HBO Max on devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, iOS, and Android.