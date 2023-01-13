DEAL ALERT: Get 30% OFF HBO Max Annual Plan Ahead of Launch of ‘The Last of Us’ with This Special Promo Code
HBO Max is gearing up to release its highly-anticipated adaptation of the critically acclaimed video game series “The Last of Us” on Sunday, Jan. 15, and the service is partnering with Playstation to offer new and returning customers the chance to watch at a deep discount!
HBO Max is offering an annual subscription to its ad-supported plan for just $69.99, $30 off the regular price of $99.99 with a special promo code. That means users can save 30% off the normal subscription cost.
How to Get $30 OFF HBO Max
- Click here to activate the deal.
- Enter promo code PSTLOU and click “Get the Promo.”
- Enter your email, choose a password, and enter your payment info to complete the sign-up process.
Once you do that, you’ll be set to stream “The Last of Us,” as well as hit HBO series like “House of the Dragon,” “The White Lotus,” and Golden Globe-winning movies like “The Banshees of Inisherin.” HBO Max is also home to shows and movies set in the DC Comics universe, like “Titans” and “Black Adam.”
The deal gives users access to an entire year of HBO Max, so they’ll be set when the service merges with discovery+ later this spring.
The annual plan will also help users avoid surprise price increases, as they’ll be locked in for an entire year. HBO Max recently announced its first-ever price increase for its ad-free tier. The ad-supported tier has not seen its standard subscription cost increase yet, but such a price jump could happen at any time. To lock in your price for the next year and save 30%, sign up for HBO Max today using promo code “PSTLOU.”
Customers will have access to HBO Max on devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, iOS, and Android.
HBO Max
HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals. Subscribers will have access to hit HBO series like “House of the Dragon,” “Succession,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and more.
HBO Max has two tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and ad-free plan for $15.99. HBO Max without ads also includes features like the ability to download offline and 4K streaming.
All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
You can choose to add HBO Max as a subscription through Amazon Prime Video.