Amazon Fire TV

DEAL ALERT: Save Up to 50% on Fire TV Devices Ahead of Black Friday 2022

Matt Tamanini

It’s that time of year when cord-cutters have so many reasons to be thankful, because everybody is rolling out their Black Friday deals early, and Amazon Fire TV is no exception. Ahead of the biggest shopping day of the year, Amazon is making some of its most popular streaming devices as cheap as they’ve ever been.

The Fire TV Stick Lite, Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick 4K, and Fire TV Stick 4K Max are all at prices ranging from 36%-50% off and matching their respective totals from Black Friday last year and the Prime Early Access Sale from earlier this fall. The Fire TV Cube is also 50% off and at its lowest price ever.

Fire TV Device Black Friday Deals

The lowest-priced Fire TV ahead of Black Friday is the Fire TV Stick Lite for $14.99, which is normally $29.99. That’s just a few dollars more than it was during Prime Days this past summer. Similarly, the Fire TV Stick which is the cheapest Fire TV option that includes Dolby Atmos audio support and TV controls on the remote is just $19.99.

If you want a streaming device that offers the full cinematic experience at home complete with 4K and Dolby Vision, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is just $24.99, a $25 savings from the normal $49.99 price point and its lowest price ever.

The top-of-the-line Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is also on sale for just $34.99, down from $54.99, matching Prime Day 2022. One of the biggest discounts is on the previous generation of Amazon Fire TV Cube, which, at just $59.99, is 50% off its regular $119.99 price. The device combines an Amazon Echo and Fire TV in a single device.

