DEAL ALERT: Select AMEX Cardholders Can Get 3 Months of Free Peacock Premium to Stream 2022 Olympics
For the 2022 Beijing Olympics, you will be able to stream the entire Winter Games as part of a Peacock Premium subscription.
If you’re a new or existing Peacock subscriber, you will want to log-in to AMEX account to see if you’re eligible for an amazing deal that will let you stream the 2022 Winter Games for free. Select American Express cardholders are eligible to $4.99 back the next three months ($15 total), when they spend $4.99 or more at Peacock. The deal is targeted, so you will have to see if you’re eligible.
How to Get 3 Months of Peacock Premium For Free
- Click here to log-in to Amex account to see if you’re eligible and add the offer
- If you’re a new subscriber, click here to sign-up for Peacock
- Make sure your Amex is added as the payment method on your Peacock account
- You’ll receive $4.99 credit on your Amex statement for the next 3 months
That means you can either get three months of Peacock Premium for free – or $4.99 off their ad-free Premium Plus plan.
For AMEX Platinum cardholders, you are already eligible to get Peacock for free as part of their $20 a month in free Digital Credit, which you can use on: Peacock, Audible, SiriusXM, and The New York Times.
Terms & Conditions
In order to qualify, you must subscribe to Peacock online at peacocktv.com and pay Peacock directly with your eligible Card. If you do not already have a Peacock account, in order for your transaction to be eligible, you must visit peacocktv.com and create a Peacock account, select the “Peacock Premium” plan and enter your eligible American Express Card payment information. Excludes subscriptions bundled with cable services and bundles and promotional offers through third parties.
You may receive the one-time statement credit, up to 3 times (for up to 3 months of monthly minimum spend total) during the offer period. Your ability to redeem will reset on the first day of each calendar month and end on the last day of the same calendar month until 3/31/2022. Limit of 1 statement credit per Card Member per monthly spend and 3 statement credits per Card Member per offer period (total of $14.97). An “eligible transaction” means one or more US purchases made in a calendar month with your enrolled Card on or before 3/31/2022 totaling at least $4.99 each.