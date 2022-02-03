DEAL ALERT: Select AMEX Cardholders Can Get 3 Months of Free Peacock Premium to Stream 2022 Olympics

For the 2022 Beijing Olympics, you will be able to stream the entire Winter Games as part of a Peacock Premium subscription.

If you’re a new or existing Peacock subscriber, you will want to log-in to AMEX account to see if you’re eligible for an amazing deal that will let you stream the 2022 Winter Games for free. Select American Express cardholders are eligible to $4.99 back the next three months ($15 total), when they spend $4.99 or more at Peacock. The deal is targeted, so you will have to see if you’re eligible.

How to Get 3 Months of Peacock Premium For Free

Click here to log-in to Amex account to see if you’re eligible and add the offer

If you’re a new subscriber, click here to sign-up for Peacock

Make sure your Amex is added as the payment method on your Peacock account

You’ll receive $4.99 credit on your Amex statement for the next 3 months

That means you can either get three months of Peacock Premium for free – or $4.99 off their ad-free Premium Plus plan.

For AMEX Platinum cardholders, you are already eligible to get Peacock for free as part of their $20 a month in free Digital Credit, which you can use on: Peacock, Audible, SiriusXM, and The New York Times.

Terms & Conditions