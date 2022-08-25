DEAL ALERT: Select Samsung Smart TV Owners Get Three Months of AppleTV+ for Free

Have you been missing out on the laughs and tears of “Ted Lasso,” or the thrilling dystopian world of the future in “See”? If you own the right Samsung Smart TV, you won’t have to miss out much longer.

Now through Nov. 28, owners of Samsung Smart TVs made between 2018 and 2022 can sign up for three months of Apple TV+ for free! The offer is available for a short time, so don’t delay.

How to Get Three Months of AppleTV+ For Free

Check to make sure your Samsung Smart TV was made between 2018 and 2022.

Turn on the TV and open the Apple TV+ app

Follow the instructions as prompted to create your account

Get The Deal $0 | normally $4.99 apple.com Get Apple TV+ Free for 3 Months with Qualifying Samsung Smart TV

And that’s it! You will be signed up to enjoy all of Apple TV+’s premium content free for three whole months.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Apple TV+ Free for Three Months?

This offer is being made exclusively available to owners of Samsung Smart TVs made between 2018 and 2022. All models of Samsung Smart TVs made in that timeframe are included in the promotion.

The details of the deal have not yet been released by Samsung, but Apple struck a similar promotional deal with Vizio earlier this year. In that deal, existing Apple TV+ subscribers were NOT eligible to receive three months free, even if they had the proper equipment. So if you’re already subscribed to Apple TV+, chances are you may not have access to the deal. But it never hurts to double check!

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ launched in 2019, with a focus on original programs. “Ted Lasso” and “See” have been some of the streamer’s most successful shows, but it has much more to offer. “The Shrink Next Door,” starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd and Rob McElhenny’s “Mythic Quest” bring big time stars to the small screen in ways that fans have responded to with great enthusiasm.

More recent releases include the workplace drama “Severance,” and the critically acclaimed dark comedy “Bad Sisters.” Apple TV+ also became the first streaming service to take home a Best Picture award at the Oscars thanks to its original 2021 film “CODA.”

AppleTV+ is also home to a large, and expanding slate of live sports. The streamer is already the home of “Friday Night Baseball,” a weekly doubleheader of some of the best Major League Baseball games on the schedule streamed live. Additionally, Apple recently announced a deal to become the exclusive streaming home of Major League Soccer for the next 10 years. The streamer is also in contention to nab NFL Sunday Ticket when its deal with DIRECTV expires following the 2023 season.