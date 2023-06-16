DEAL ALERT: Sling TV Giving New Customers Free Month of Entertainment Extra Package to Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’

For the first-time ever, starting on Sunday, television viewers who are not subscribed to Paramount+ will be able to watch all of the Dutton family drama in the “Yellowstone” prequel series “1883.” That’s because the show will air on cable channel Paramount Network this summer starting on Sunday, June 18 with the first two episodes of the limited series. Now, in order to make it easier for all of the Sheridan-Verse fans to check out the series, Sling TV is giving away a free month of its Entertainment Extra Package — which is how you can stream Paramount Network on the live TV streaming service — to all new customers who sign up for Sling Orange and/or Sling Blue.

Currently, Sling has a great deal that will allow you to spend as little as $15 for your first month.

How to Get One Month Free of Sling TV’s Entertainment Extra Package

Click here to activate offer .

. Enter your information to create an account.

Select the Sling TV services and channels that you want as part of your subscription.

Fill in your billing information and click “Finish & Submit.”

After airing on Paramount Network on Sunday evenings — which you can watch live with a Sling TV subscription — episodes of “1883” will be available on demand the next day. After the first two episodes of the series air this weekend, the remaining eight episodes of the series will debut each week over the next two months. Sling’s deal for the free month of the Entertainment Extra add-on will only cover half of the series, but if you want to wait until later in the summer, you would be able to catch up on demand, or you could subscribe now and the package would cost just $6 per month after the promotional period.

“1883” was the first “Yellowstone” prequel to air on Paramount+. The series tells the story of the Dutton family’s journey from Tennessee following the Civil War to Texas and then eventually to Montana where they settle on what will become the famed Yellowstone Ranch. The series stars Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Marc Rissmann, and more.

While this is the first time that the series will be available on cable, the episodes airing on Paramount Network will not be new. Instead, they will be the same ones that are currently available on Paramount+.

Also included in the Entertainment Extra Package is MTV, MTV2, Laff, TruTV, fetv, MTV2, CMT, Logo, Revolt, GSN (Game Show Network) and TV Land. That lines up nicely with the top-tier broadcast and cable channels available in the base plan of your choice.