DEAL ALERT: Sling TV Subscribers Get Comedy Extra Free For 1-Week, Including truTV, MTV, and CMT

Starting this Sunday, March 14 through March 20th, Sling TV is giving customers access to almost 10 free channels. New and Existing Sling Orange subscribers will get a free preview of Comedy Extra for one week, which includes CMT, GSN, LOGO, MTV, MTV2, Paramount Network, Revolt, truTV, and TV Land.

Comedy Extra normally can be added to Sling Orange ($35) for just $6 a month. Subscribers won’t have to do anything to get the free channels, they will simply show up in your guide.

For those who are getting ready for March Madness, with free access to truTV, you will get access to First Four and First Round games on truTV, in addition to every game on TNT and TBS already in Sling Orange. If you also want games on CBS, you can subscribe to Paramount+, which is offering a 30-Day Free Trial.