 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Sling TV

DEAL ALERT: Sling TV Subscribers Get Comedy Extra Free For 1-Week, Including truTV, MTV, and CMT

Jason Gurwin

Starting this Sunday, March 14 through March 20th, Sling TV is giving customers access to almost 10 free channels. New and Existing Sling Orange subscribers will get a free preview of Comedy Extra for one week, which includes CMT, GSN, LOGO, MTV, MTV2, Paramount Network, Revolt, truTV, and TV Land.

Comedy Extra normally can be added to Sling Orange ($35) for just $6 a month. Subscribers won’t have to do anything to get the free channels, they will simply show up in your guide.

AT&T TV fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $20 $35 $35 $64.99
CMT - ^ $6 ^ $6
GSN ≥ $84.99 ^ $8 - ^ $6 ^ $6 -
LOGO ≥ $94.99 ^ $8 - ^ $6 ^ $6 -
MTV - ^ $6 ^ $6
MTV2 ^ $8 - ^ $6 ^ $6 -
Paramount Network - ^ $6 ^ $6
Revolt ^ $8 - ^ $6 ^ $6 -
TBS - -
TNT - -
truTV - - ^ $6
TV Land - ^ $6 -

For those who are getting ready for March Madness, with free access to truTV, you will get access to First Four and First Round games on truTV, in addition to every game on TNT and TBS already in Sling Orange. If you also want games on CBS, you can subscribe to Paramount+, which is offering a 30-Day Free Trial.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy