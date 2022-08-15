DEAL ALERT: Students Can Get NFL Sunday Ticket 2022 For Just $96 (20% Off)

If you live away from your favorite NFL team, the best way to watch every game is with the NFL Sunday Ticket. The service to watch out-of-market NFL broadcasts is usually only available via DirecTV, but both students and apartment dwellers can subscribe to an online-only streaming service.

The games can be streamed on a wide range of media streaming devices including Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, iOS, Android, and Web.

If you’d rather just get NFL RedZone, you can get it with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can subscribe to Sling Blue + NFL RedZone for just $28.50 for your first month.

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

How to Get the Deal

While SundayTicketU is normally $120, with the deal you can get it for just $96 for the entire 2022 NFL season.

This is 75% less than if you subscribed to Sunday Ticket through DirecTV, which is normally $399 per season. SundayTicketU also includes access to NFL Red Zone and Fantasy Zone.

To get the deal, you will need to verify your Student ID online and apply coupon code TEAMHUDDLE2022.

How to Subscribe if I’m Not a Student?

Unfortunately, not everyone can subscribe to Sunday Ticket Online. The service is only available to people who can’t normally get DirecTV in their apartment building.

To check your eligibility, you can look up your address on their website. If eligible, the service costs $73.49 per month (~$300 per season) or $99 monthly (~$400 per season) if you also want NFL RedZone.

If you are a have graduated from college within the last 18 months, you can get $100 off Sunday Ticket, meaning $199.99 or $299.99 a season with RedZone.

How to Watch NFL Games Online without Cable

If you want to learn more about watching your favorite NFL team without cable, check our full guide. For NFL fans that want NFL Network, NFL RedZone, ESPN, and games on local channels, you can subscribe to fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV (in select markets), or YouTube TV. DIRECTV STREAM which is offering $20 off your first two months, offers local channels and ESPN, but doesn’t carry NFL Network or NFL RedZone.