 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
NFL Sunday Ticket NFL RedZone Sling TV

DEAL ALERT: Students Can Get NFL Sunday Ticket 2022 For Just $96 (20% Off)

Jason Gurwin

If you live away from your favorite NFL team, the best way to watch every game is with the NFL Sunday Ticket. The service to watch out-of-market NFL broadcasts is usually only available via DirecTV, but both students and apartment dwellers can subscribe to an online-only streaming service.

The games can be streamed on a wide range of media streaming devices including Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, iOS, Android, and Web.

If you’d rather just get NFL RedZone, you can get it with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can subscribe to Sling Blue + NFL RedZone for just $28.50 for your first month.

How to Get the Deal

While SundayTicketU is normally $120, with the deal you can get it for just $96 for the entire 2022 NFL season.

This is 75% less than if you subscribed to Sunday Ticket through DirecTV, which is normally $399 per season. SundayTicketU also includes access to NFL Red Zone and Fantasy Zone.

To get the deal, you will need to verify your Student ID online and apply coupon code TEAMHUDDLE2022.

How to Subscribe if I’m Not a Student?

Unfortunately, not everyone can subscribe to Sunday Ticket Online. The service is only available to people who can’t normally get DirecTV in their apartment building.

To check your eligibility, you can look up your address on their website. If eligible, the service costs $73.49 per month (~$300 per season) or $99 monthly (~$400 per season) if you also want NFL RedZone.

If you are a have graduated from college within the last 18 months, you can get $100 off Sunday Ticket, meaning $199.99 or $299.99 a season with RedZone.

How to Watch NFL Games Online without Cable

If you want to learn more about watching your favorite NFL team without cable, check our full guide. For NFL fans that want NFL Network, NFL RedZone, ESPN, and games on local channels, you can subscribe to fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV (in select markets), or YouTube TV. DIRECTV STREAM which is offering $20 off your first two months, offers local channels and ESPN, but doesn’t carry NFL Network or NFL RedZone.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial 50% OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $69.99 $69.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
CBS - - -
ESPN - -
Fox - -
NFL Network - - -
NFL RedZone - ^ $11 ^ $10 - - ^ $11 ^ $11
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.