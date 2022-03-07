DEAL ALERT: The Cheapest Way to Stream March Madness is Sling TV (SAVE $20+)

If you’re looking for a way to stream March Madness 2022 on TBS, TNT, and TruTV – Sling TV is the least expensive way to do it. At $35 month, it is $30+ cheaper than YouTube TV, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, and DIRECTV STREAM. For a limited time, you can try out Sling TV with a 3-Day Free Trial.

How to Get a Free Trial of Sling TV

Click Here to sign-up for Sling TV

Select Start Watching Now

Select Your Package (Sling Orange, Blue, or Both)

Complete Sign-Up

Can You Add CBS to Sling TV?

While Sling TV doesn’t carry CBS, which will have some March Madness action, you can add Paramount+ Premium (which includes your CBS affiliate), for just $2 a month for the next three months. This special promotion is only available through March 8th.

When you combine this with the Sling TV Blue Plan, you will get every game of the 2022 Men’s College Basketball Tournament for $37.

Get The Deal $2/mo. | normally $9.99 paramountplus.com Get 80% OFF 3 Months of Paramount+ with Code: BIRTHDAY

What Can You Watch with Sling TV?

As part of their Sling Blue plan, you will get TNT, TBS, truTV – which will carry most of the March Madness action, including the Final Four and Championship Game. You will also get FS1, USA Network, BET, Bravo, Discovery, E, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, FX, FXX, Syfy, TLC, NFL Network, NBC/FOX in select markets, and more.

You can add Sling Orange for just $15 more ($50 total), which will add Disney Channel, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3 (which simulcasts all NBA game on ABC), and more.

Both Sling Orange and Sling Blue (Normally $35) include A&E, AMC, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, Travel Channel — as well as 50 Hour DVR (which you can upgrade to 200 Hours for $5).

