Sling TV

DEAL ALERT: The Cheapest Way to Stream March Madness is Sling TV (SAVE $20+)

Jason Gurwin

If you’re looking for a way to stream March Madness 2022 on TBS, TNT, and TruTVSling TV is the least expensive way to do it. At $35 month, it is $30+ cheaper than YouTube TV, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, and DIRECTV STREAM. For a limited time, you can try out Sling TV with a 3-Day Free Trial.

How to Get a Free Trial of Sling TV

Can You Add CBS to Sling TV?

While Sling TV doesn’t carry CBS, which will have some March Madness action, you can add Paramount+ Premium (which includes your CBS affiliate), for just $2 a month for the next three months. This special promotion is only available through March 8th.

When you combine this with the Sling TV Blue Plan, you will get every game of the 2022 Men’s College Basketball Tournament for $37.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $69.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
TBS - -
TNT - -
truTV - - ^ $6

What Can You Watch with Sling TV?

As part of their Sling Blue plan, you will get TNT, TBS, truTV – which will carry most of the March Madness action, including the Final Four and Championship Game. You will also get FS1, USA Network, BET, Bravo, Discovery, E, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, FX, FXX, Syfy, TLC, NFL Network, NBC/FOX in select markets, and more.

You can add Sling Orange for just $15 more ($50 total), which will add Disney Channel, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3 (which simulcasts all NBA game on ABC), and more.

Both Sling Orange and Sling Blue (Normally $35) include A&E, AMC, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, Travel Channel — as well as 50 Hour DVR (which you can upgrade to 200 Hours for $5).

Sling Blue

Sling Blue includes TNT, TBS, TruTV, FS1, USA Network, BET, Bravo, Discovery, E, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, FX, FXX, Syfy, TLC, USA Network, NFL Network, NBC/FOX in select markets, and more.

Sling Orange

Sling Orange includes channels like TNT, TBS, ESPN, Disney Channel, and Freeform. You can add TruTV for $6 as part of their Comedy Extra pack.

Sling TV Top Channels

“Orange” “Blue” “Combo”
Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial
$35 $35 $50
A&E
AMC
BET ^ $6
Bravo -
Cartoon Network
CNN
Comedy Central
Discovery -
Disney Channel -
Disney Junior ^ $6 - ^ $6
E! -
ESPN -
Food Network
Fox News -
Freeform -
FX -
FXX - ^ $6 ^ $6
Hallmark Channel ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
HGTV
History
Investigation Discovery
Lifetime
MSNBC -
MTV ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
Nickelodeon - - -
Paramount Network ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
Syfy -
TBS
TLC -
TNT
Travel Channel
truTV ^ $6
USA Network -
VH1 ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
WE tv ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
