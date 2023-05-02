DEAL ALERT: Verizon +play Announces New Deals up to 50% Off Including Netflix, KOCOWA+, Hallmark Movies Now, More

Verizon customers who aren’t using its subscription aggregation service +play should really consider giving it a try. The platform serves as a marketplace for customers to buy all their favorite streaming subscriptions like Netflix, Paramount+, and HBO Max, and combines all those monthly fees into one convenient bill.

That’s not the only benefit +play provides its users, however. The service also offers exclusive discounts to Verizon customers, and they can add up to some pretty significant savings. Verizon has announced that for the rest of May, users can get a free year’s subscription to Netflix Premium if they sign up for another qualifying annual subscription. That’s a $240 value and will allow customers to watch an enormous library of shows and movies ad-free with select content available in 4K and with spatial audio, all on up to four screens at once.

That’s not the only deal available this month on +play, however. The Korean streaming service KOCOWA+ is offering 50% off for three months of service. That means instead of $21, you’ll pay just $10.50 to watch some of the top Korean titles available for 90 days. Korean content is gaining popularity every day; the country now produces more shows for Netflix than any in the world besides the United States.

There are also offers from MasterClass, FlixLatino, and Hallmark Movies Now available, so if you’re a Verizon customer check the details below!

Get a year of Netflix Premium, thanks to this special offer from Verizon +play. For a limited time, purchase an annual subscription from a selection of +play partners and get one year of Netflix’s Premium plan – a $240 value – on Verizon.

Celebrate Asian-American and Pacific Islander Awareness Month. Get 50% off of the regular price of a KOCOWA+ premium monthly subscription for three months to access the ultimate destination for Korean entertainment with multi-language subtitles.

Sharpen your skills. Whether learning to write a screenplay or how to unleash your inner entrepreneur, learn from the masters. And now, get three months of MasterClass , the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world’s best, on us.

Stream in Spanish. Starting May 9, get 30 days of FlixLatino – the premium streaming service for Spanish-language films, series, cartoons for kids and documentaries with +play.

Indulge in your favorite Hallmark flick. Hallmark movies aren’t just for the holidays! Subscribe to Hallmark Movies Now through +play and get the first month for just $0.99.

Netflix and Verizon renewed their partnership in March, but users may want to hurry and grab the deal now. There’s no telling when a deal this good might expire, and if you’re a Verizon customer who values the high quality viewing experience that Netflix Premium offers, you’ll want to sign up for +play today.