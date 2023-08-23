DEAL ALERT: You Can Save $20 Off Your First Month of DIRECTV STREAM, $40 Over First 3 Months

Despite the well-worn phrase, less is hardly ever more. DIRECTV customers are having to deal with less recently, as a dispute over retransmission fees with the largest broadcast station owner in the country Nexstar has caused affiliates of ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC to go dark in more than 100 markets across the United States.

If you’re a cord cutter who’s been shopping for a new live TV streaming service, this dispute may have turned you off of DIRECTV STREAM. But you may want to rethink that decision, especially if you’ve already got a smart TV-compatible antenna or don’t watch your local broadcast channels with regularity.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

That’s because users who sign up to DIRECTV STREAM now can save up to $20 off their first month of service. The company is offering all new customers $10 off their first three months as a special promotion, and it’s offering a further $10 credit to users who can’t see local channels thanks to the Nexstar dispute.

How to Save $20 Off First Month, $40 Off 3 Months of DIRECTV STREAM

Click here to choose a DIRECTV STREAM plan.

Once you’re signed up, click here to be taken to the DIRECTV statement about its dispute with Nexstar.

Scroll to the bottom of the page, then enter your zip code and type of service and click “Search.”

An overlay will open that describes which channels are affected in your area.

Scroll down and click “Redeem here” next to the $10 off your next bill offer.

The two combined offers mean that you can get your first month of DIRECTV STREAM for as little as $54.99. On top of that, DIRECTV STREAM also gives new customers the opportunity to sign up for premium streamers like Max, Cinemax, MGM+ and STARZ for three full months at no extra cost, and users can cancel those subscriptions at any time. You would also still get $10 off of your second and third months of service as well.

The Nexstar dispute with DIRECTV will end eventually, though both sides exchanged blows in the media this week, demonstrating a resolution isn’t close. Until the two sides do reach an agreement, new customers can double-dip on DIRECTV’s $10 off for the first three months of service and $10 off for customers affected by the outage offers.