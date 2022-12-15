Peacock Becomes JetBlue’s Exclusive Streaming Partner; Originals on Flights, Free Subscriptions, More

NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock seems determined to shed its “new kid on the block” label. Hard on the heels of announcing that it has doubled its paid subscriber count from 9 million to 18 million in 2022 alone, Peacock has struck a deal with airline JetBlue to become its official streaming partner.

The partnership will bring a selection of Peacock originals to seatback screens across the JetBlue fleet. Shows to be made available initially include “Bel-Air,” “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin,” as well as upcoming series including Rian Johnson’s “Poker Face” and Malcolm Lee’s “The Best Man: The Final Chapters.” Peacock’s full library will not be available to all JetBlue flyers, but JetBlue does offer free wi-fi on every flight, so Peacock subscribers can use it on their devices for no additional cost.

“As we were working to bring Peacock to viewers at 30,000 feet, JetBlue emerged as the perfect like-minded partner – a brand that puts its customers first, prides itself on innovation and believes that you can do it all and have some fun in the process,” Peacock EVP Annie Lu said. “From a partnership perspective, we know the sky is literally the limit as our teams come together and bring our viewers new experiences from departure to arrival in ways that only our two brands can.”

The new partnership will also include special discounts on Peacock subscriptions for members of JetBlue’s TrueBlue loyalty program. Additionally, TrueBlue Mosaic members will get a year’s subscription to Peacock Premium for free, a $49.99 value. That means that they’ll be able to stream news, hit movies and shows, and live sports like “Sunday Night Football,” English Premier League Soccer, and more.

“We’re excited to partner with Peacock, another fun, witty brand born in NYC to help raise the bar on what inflight entertainment can look like and bring in new ways of delighting our customers in the air and on the ground,” JetBlue head of marketing and loyalty Jayne O’Brien said. “JetBlue has a long history of providing industry leading inflight entertainment and connectivity, and our partnership with Peacock will seamlessly integrate into our TrueBlue program giving customers access to content throughout their travel journey and beyond.”

Peacock was late to the streaming game, having launched in April 2020, but since then, the service has seen steady growth, including experiencing a massive jump in subscribers this year. Peacock’s paid user gains are even more impressive considering all users of its parent company Comcast’s Xfinity cable and internet services get a Peacock Premium subscription for free. That may not be the case for much longer, but JetBlue flyers now stand to receive similar benefits thanks to the airline’s new deal with Peacock.