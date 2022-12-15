Peacock Becomes JetBlue’s Exclusive Streaming Partner; Originals on Flights, Free Subscriptions, More
NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock seems determined to shed its “new kid on the block” label. Hard on the heels of announcing that it has doubled its paid subscriber count from 9 million to 18 million in 2022 alone, Peacock has struck a deal with airline JetBlue to become its official streaming partner.
The partnership will bring a selection of Peacock originals to seatback screens across the JetBlue fleet. Shows to be made available initially include “Bel-Air,” “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin,” as well as upcoming series including Rian Johnson’s “Poker Face” and Malcolm Lee’s “The Best Man: The Final Chapters.” Peacock’s full library will not be available to all JetBlue flyers, but JetBlue does offer free wi-fi on every flight, so Peacock subscribers can use it on their devices for no additional cost.
“As we were working to bring Peacock to viewers at 30,000 feet, JetBlue emerged as the perfect like-minded partner – a brand that puts its customers first, prides itself on innovation and believes that you can do it all and have some fun in the process,” Peacock EVP Annie Lu said. “From a partnership perspective, we know the sky is literally the limit as our teams come together and bring our viewers new experiences from departure to arrival in ways that only our two brands can.”
The new partnership will also include special discounts on Peacock subscriptions for members of JetBlue’s TrueBlue loyalty program. Additionally, TrueBlue Mosaic members will get a year’s subscription to Peacock Premium for free, a $49.99 value. That means that they’ll be able to stream news, hit movies and shows, and live sports like “Sunday Night Football,” English Premier League Soccer, and more.
“We’re excited to partner with Peacock, another fun, witty brand born in NYC to help raise the bar on what inflight entertainment can look like and bring in new ways of delighting our customers in the air and on the ground,” JetBlue head of marketing and loyalty Jayne O’Brien said. “JetBlue has a long history of providing industry leading inflight entertainment and connectivity, and our partnership with Peacock will seamlessly integrate into our TrueBlue program giving customers access to content throughout their travel journey and beyond.”
Peacock was late to the streaming game, having launched in April 2020, but since then, the service has seen steady growth, including experiencing a massive jump in subscribers this year. Peacock’s paid user gains are even more impressive considering all users of its parent company Comcast’s Xfinity cable and internet services get a Peacock Premium subscription for free. That may not be the case for much longer, but JetBlue flyers now stand to receive similar benefits thanks to the airline’s new deal with Peacock.
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Starting Nov. 30, Premium Plus subscribers will be able to stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.
Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.