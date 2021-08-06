Select DirecTV Subscribers are Getting NFL Sunday Ticket Max For Free During 2021 Season

Some DirecTV customers got a major surprise this evening. Select DirecTV subscribers will be getting NFL Sunday Ticket Max, a nearly $400 value, for free. DirecTV notified customers by email, so check your inbox.

DirecTV has confirmed to The Streamable that they are offering complimentary NFL Sunday Ticket subscriptions to select customers, but didn’t clarify what qualifies to get it. All new DirecTV subscribers can also get NFL Sunday Ticket for free on most plans.

In the email, it says:

Grab your face paint. The 2021 season of NFL SUNDAY TICKET MAX is Yours. We know you love football, and to us – football is life. That’s why DIRECTV will celebrate this season of NFL SUNDAY TICKET MAX by giving it to you, our loyal fans – at no cost No catch. No fine print. Zilch. Nada Here’s some of what you’ll get: - Every, live out-of-market game – every Sunday afternoon - The RED ZONE CHANNEL, DIRECTV FANTASY ZONE, and NFL SUNDAY TICKET app Your 2021 season of NFL SUNDAY TICKET MAX kicks off September 12th Happy Sundays, Team DIRECTV

In 2021, NFL Sunday Ticket is $293.94 and NFL Sunday Ticket is $395.94. The major difference between the two is NFL Sunday Ticket Max includes NFL RedZone and NFL Fantasy Zone. Both plans include access to NFL Sunday Ticket Online, which allows you to stream the service from anywhere on your mobile device or streaming player.

Those eligible for this don’t seem to include those with AT&T TV (soon to be DirecTV Stream).

If you subscribe to DirecTV Stream/AT&T TV, you can likely get NFL Sunday Ticket Online however.

But like past years, you once again, you will need to live in a dorm or apartment without access to the satellite version of NFL Sunday Ticket. If you are a student or recent graduate, you can get NFL Sunday Ticket Online for just $99.99– otherwise it is the normal $300-400 for the season.

There has been a lot of speculation about what’s next for NFL Sunday Ticket. This is the final season of exclusivity for DirecTV and they are not expected to renew the deal, at least for the streaming portion. Currently the NFL earns $1.5 billion annually by DirecTV for the exclusive rights to NFL Sunday Ticket, through this season.