NFL Sunday Ticket 2021 Streaming Plans Unveiled with Same Pricing, But Adds Recent Grad Plan

If you were hoping for a cheaper version of NFL Sunday Ticket Online this season, you’re out of luck. It will be as expensive and difficult to stream out-of-market games with NFL Sunday Ticket during the 2021 season.

NFLSundayTicket.TV 2021 Pricing

To Go: $73.49/mo. ($293.96/season)

Max: $99.99/mo. ($395.99/season)

Student: $99.99/season

To stream NFL Sunday Ticket, once again, you will need to live in a dorm or apartment without access to the satellite version of NFL Sunday Ticket.

As of right now, there doesn’t look like there will be an exception for AT&T TV streamers as there was three seasons ago. In 2018, AT&T TV (then DIRECTV NOW) subscribers were eligible to subscribe to the package in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Boston, Philadelphia, San Antonio, Hartford, or Louisville.

And unless you’re a student, who can still get the service for just $100 a year, the cheapest option is almost $300 ($73.49 month) — and nearly $400 ($99 a month) if you also want the Red Zone and Fantasy Zone channels. When you subscribe, you can also add NFL Game Pass for just $49.99 (normally $100), which adds radio broadcast and replays of every game including 45 minute condensed telecasts. They also provide additional feeds like “All-22” angles and Coaches Film.

The one nice addition this season though, is that you don’t need to be a current student to get NFL Sunday Ticket student pricing. They have added a recent graduate plan, which allows those that have graduated in the last 18 months to still access the same pricing.

There has been a lot of speculation about what’s next for NFL Sunday Ticket. This is the final season of exclusivity for DirecTV and they are not expected to renew the deal, at least for the streaming portion. Currently the NFL earns $1.5 billion annually by DirecTV for the exclusive rights to NFL Sunday Ticket, through this season.

There is hope that a streaming service, like ESPN+, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, DAZN or YouTube, would take on the streaming rights to NFL Sunday Ticket.

During Disney’s Q2 investor call, CEO Bob Chapek said the company is “in conversations” regarding the package and leaders are “considering” it.

Apple has reportedly expressed interest for the NFL’s out-of-market package, NFL Sunday Ticket. Apple hired James DeLorenzo in June 2020, who negotiated Amazon’s deal with the NFL, to run the sports division for ‌Apple TV+‌.

Then of course, there is Amazon, who could add it to their Prime Video Channels platform, which would complement the $1B+ a year they are paying for exclusive access to Thursday Night Football starting next season.

While it hasn’t become easier to stream out-of-market games, the league has been aggressive in making local and nationally televised games more accessible to fans. Besides streaming Thursday Night Football on Amazon, the NFL has been streaming all in-market games on mobile and tablet (via NFL and Yahoo! properties) for free without the need of a cable subscription.

They have also created a mobile streaming plan for NFL RedZone in the NFL App for $35 for the season.