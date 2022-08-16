DIRECTV STREAM Adds New Sports Features to Avoid Blackouts & Personalize Viewing Experience

Earlier this year DIRECTV STREAM added some key features for sports fans, most notably “Team Recordings” and the ability for games to be auto-extended if they go too long. Today, they are introducing new features for sports fans to better personalize their apps based on your favorite teams.

When a user creates an account, they can now users can browse for their favorite team and add them to their customized My Teams Carousel. You will then be able to access the new “Team Page” with one-click from the home screen. From a “Team Page”, you can also check the score or see what channel a game is on for an individual game with the new “Team Matchup Page.”

New Team Features

My Teams Carousel : Users can access their favorite teams’ games all in one place with My Teams Carousel. With this feature, users have the latest content on their college team or professional team right from the homescreen.

: Users can access their favorite teams’ games all in one place with My Teams Carousel. With this feature, users have the latest content on their college team or professional team right from the homescreen. Team Pages : Team pages allows users to access all content related to their favorite team in one place, from live and upcoming games to all their existing recordings. Users can also set recordings for their team’s games through Team Pages.

: Team pages allows users to access all content related to their favorite team in one place, from live and upcoming games to all their existing recordings. Users can also set recordings for their team’s games through Team Pages. Team Matchup Pages: Ever wanted to check in on the score without taking the time to tune into the game? Team Matchup Pages display scores and status for live games and include program information for upcoming games, providing quick updates whether users are checking scores between plays or on-the-go.

New Blackout Features

DIRECTV STREAM is best known for their wide-carriage of local sports, specifically channels like Bally Sports regional sports networks (RSNs) and the YES Network. In the event that a game is nationally televised, but is also carried on a local channel or RSN in your market, DIRECTV STREAM will now automatically forward you to the right channel to watch the game.

The new features are available across devices including Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and DIRECTV STREAM’s Osprey box. For a limited time, new subscribers can get $20 OFF Your First 2 Months of DIRECTV STREAM, after a 5-Day Free Trial.