DIRECTV STREAM Adds Sports Team Recording Option and Will Auto-Extend Game Recordings

DIRECTV STREAM continues to evolve their streaming service to benefit the sports fan. While they are probably best known as the only Live TV Streaming Service to carry Bally Sports regional sports networks (RSNs) and the YES Network, they have begun adding new features to support sports fans as well.

Earlier this year they included an Unlimited DVR for new and returning subscribers, and now they are now adding three new features geared specifically toward sports fan.

The first is “Team Recordings” which will allow you to select your favorite MLB, NBA, and NHL teams and record every game to the Unlimited DVR, whether it’s on an RSN or a nationally televised channel. This is similar to what is available on YouTube TV and fuboTV.

The feature is rolling out starting this week to Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, with an expectation that all users will receive it by mid-April.

Perhaps most importantly for sports fans, they will begin to auto-extend the recordings of sports events, so that you won’t miss any of the action if the game goes long or heads to overtime or extra innings.

Finally, if you want to see if a game is close, they will also have game tiles and live scores available in their new sports section. But, if you want to avoid spoilers because you want to watch the recorded version of the game in full, they have the option to turn off the live score feature.

