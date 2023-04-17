DIRECTV STREAM to Provide MGM+ for Free to All Customers This Week

Later this week, DIRECTV STREAM is giving its subscribers a little something extra for free. From April 20 through April 23, the live TV streaming service will be providing a free preview to the premium cable channel and its streaming service MGM+. The promotion will allow customers to sample all of the MGM+ original series and docuseries, latest movie releases, and timeless film franchises available on the linear channels over the four days.

There will be three separate channels available with MGM+ content on the service Channel 558 will house the flagship MGM+, while MGM+ Hits will be on 559 and MGM+ Marquee will be available on 560. Both the cable and streaming versions of MGM+ were previously known as EPIX, but after Amazon purchased MGM last year, the tech giant rebranded the services to take advantage of the iconic name.

Included during the free preview window, customers can check out true-crime series “Amityville: An Origin Story,” the acclaimed film “Till,” the star-studded British spy story “A Spy Among Friends,” the second season of the thrilling series “FROM,” and more.

If these don’t whet your appetite for MGM+ there will be plenty of other options including the classic “War of the Worlds,” “Planet of the Apes,” “King Kong,” and “My Little Pony” — so you can be assured of something for every member of the family.

If you enjoy the MGM+ free preview event, you can add the channel to DIRECTV STREAM for just $0.99 per month for three months.

Last week, a report emerged that Amazon would be looking to build on the iconic library of MGM titles by developing sequels, reboots, remakes, and more from some of the most popular properties in the company’s history, including “Legally Blonde,” “The Magnificent Seven,” “Stargate,” RoboCop,” and more. So there will undoubtedly be even more exciting and familiar series and films coming to MGM+ in the future.