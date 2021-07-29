Dish Ends Carriage Dispute with WarnerMedia, Bringing HBO Back After Over 2.5 Year Hiatus

It looks like at long last, HBO and Cinemax are coming back to Dish.

A tweet from the Dish Answers account on Thursday morning seemed to confirm the news, saying, “We are pleased to announce that HBO and Cinemax will be coming back soon.”

Prior to the carriage dispute, Dish reportedly had 2.5 million subscribers of HBO through their satellite service and Sling TV. HBO Max added 2.8 million subscribers last quarter, most of which came directly to the service.

The Streamable has reached out for confirmation of the new carriage agreement. It is not yet clear, whether the new deal will also include availability on Dish-owned Sling TV. A HBO Max landing page is now on the Dish website, as first spotted by Phillip Swann.

HBO & Cinemax were removed from Dish and Sling TV in November 2018 after the two sides could not come to an agreement on terms regarding carriage of the channels.

A short time after HBO departed Dish in 2018, Dish had accused HBO owner AT&T of abuse of market power it had obtained through the Time Warner acquisition.

“Plain and simple, the merger created for AT&T immense power over consumers,” said Andy LeCuyer, Dish senior vice president of programming, in a statement at the time. “It seems AT&T is implementing a new strategy to shut off its recently acquired content from other distributors. This may be the first of many HBO blackouts for consumers across the country. AT&T no longer has incentive to come to an agreement on behalf of consumer choice; instead, it’s been given the power to grab more money or steal away customers.”

In response, HBO said Dish was being “extremely difficult” and responding to good faith negotiations with “unreasonable terms.”

“Past behavior shows that removing services from their customers is becoming all too common a negotiating tactic for them,” HBO said at the time.

Word of the new deal comes in the midst of the huge merger that would see HBO and other WarnerMedia assets combine with Discovery, Inc., to become the new Warner Bros. Discovery. That merger is expected to close during the second quarter of 2022.