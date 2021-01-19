Disney Announces ‘The Muppet Show’ is Coming to Disney Plus on Feb. 19

Fans of the Muppets, your time is around the corner as Disney just announced that The Muppet Show will be making its bow on Disney+ on Feb. 19. The streaming service will not only house the first three seasons of the beloved show, but it will also have seasons four and five, which have never previously been released on home entertainment.

With all five seasons of The Muppet Show, available for streaming, Muppet favorites like Muppet Treasure Island celebrating its 25th anniversary next month, and new hits like Muppets Now, fans of Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, the Swedish Chef and the rest of the gang will have all the Muppet content they want.

The Muppet Show originally premiered in 1976, with some of Hollywood’s brightest stars including Steve Martin, Elton John, Liza Minnelli, Alice Cooper, Julie Andrews, Bernadette Peters, Diana Ross, Gladys Knight, Gene Kelly, and Mark Hamill.

Disney+ previously premiered original series Muppets Now, on July 31. It was the first, unscripted series for the famed Jim Henson creations.

The Muppet Show premiere will come ahead of another anticipated Disney+ premiere—Raya and the Last Dragon. Disney announced back in December that the will be released on Disney+ the same day it hits theaters. The film is slated for debut in March 2021. Like Mulan, Raya and the Last Dragon will be available on Disney Plus Premier Access for $29.99.

The company also announced the streamer climbed to 86.8 million subscribers as of Dec. 2.