Disney Drops First Trailer for ‘The Marvels’; When Will You be Able to Stream the MCU’s ‘Captain Marvel’ Sequel?

This holiday season could be pretty Marvel-ous if Disney has anything to say about it. The company has released the first trailer for “The Marvels,” the third of its scheduled theatrical releases in its Phase 5 slate of movies and TV series after “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” (in theaters now) and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (coming May 5).

The trailer features Kamala Khan, Monica Rambeau, and Captain Marvel herself Carol Danvers realizing they have an inseparable bond to each other. Their powers have become linked, and now they must team up and use those abilities in concert in order to battle against threats that could wipe out the universe as we know it. “The Marvels” — the sequel to 2019’s “Captain Marvel” — comes exclusively to theaters on November 10.

Watch the Teaser Trailer for ‘The Marvels’:

The trailer release was not, alas, accompanied by any official word on when the film would come to streaming on Disney+, and given all the changes in corporate policy going on behind the scenes at the House of Mouse, it might be a little more difficult to nail down exactly when “The Marvels” will be available to stream from the comfort of your couch.

To start with, Disney is committing to longer theatrical releases for all of its animated movies. “Elemental” and “Wish” will both see extended stays in theaters, which will allow Disney to maximize its profits from the two films. This policy will likely carry over to Marvel movies as well, as Disney looks to boost revenue sources wherever possible in order to reverse streaming losses that are still hovering around the $1 billion per quarter mark.

There’s also an overhaul of Disney’s Marvel strategy to consider. Marvel head Kevin Feige confirmed in February that there would be an enhanced focus on quality over quantity for Phases 5 and 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including fewer Marvel-themed shows on Disney+. This shift won’t affect the theatrical release schedule of films like “The Marvels,” but it could be another reason for Disney to keep Marvel movies in theaters longer; if customers want to see content from one of the company’s biggest intellectual property machines, they’ll have to go to cinemas for it.

This information has to be factored in with previous Marvel releases and their timelines for moving to Disney+. “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” came to theaters on Friday, Feb. 17 (53 days ago as of the time of this writing), and is not yet available either on Disney+ or for rental or purchase on premium video-on-demand (PVOD) services like Prime Video. When it was first released in theaters, The Streamable predicted that the new “Ant-Man” movie would come to streaming in late April or early May.

Our prediction was based on the fact that MCU movies have come to streaming around 70 days after their theatrical debuts. “The Eternals,” which came out in November 2021, got a 68-day stay in theaters, and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” got 70 days precisely. “Thor: Love and Thunder” saw a 62-day theatrical stint before being released to streaming about a week earlier than expected thanks to Disney+ Day in September 2022.

So far, the biggest departure from the pattern has been “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” which arrived on streaming 47 days after its initial release. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is another exception; it saw a theatrical window of 82 days by the time it went to streaming on Feb. 1. Like the newest “Thor” entry arriving early, there were extenuating circumstances for both.

“Multiverse of Madness” likely was sent to Disney+ early to avoid competing directly with “Love and Thunder” which arrived in cinemas just two months after the “Doctor Strange” sequel. The “Black Panther” sequel arrived on the streaming service on the first day of Black History Month, a deliberate move to commemorate the event by Disney.

With all of this information in mind, it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see “The Marvels” stay in theaters for at least 100 days. That would help Disney wring every possible box-office dollar out of the movie, and get customers used to the idea that its tentpole releases won’t be available to stream overnight. That would put “The Marvels” on Disney+ on or around February 18, 2024, a special post-Valentine’s Day treat.