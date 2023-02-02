Disney+ Announces New Season of ‘Star Wars: Visions’ Will Debut on Star Wars Day

Season 3 of “The Mandalorian” is creeping closer and closer, but there’s never enough new content to keep Star Wars fans satisfied! The good news is, Disney+ has no intention of closing off the hyperspace lanes to a galaxy far, far away.

On Thursday, Disney+ announced that it is bringing fans a new season of the hit animated anthology series “Star Wars: Visions.” Volume 2 will offer nine new animated shorts from nine different studios around the globe, each with its own unique visual interpretation of the Star Wars galaxy. The new batch of “Star Wars: Visions” shorts will hit Disney+ on May 4, a date affectionately known as Star Wars Day.

The shorts included in “Star Wars: Visions” Volume 2 were created by the following international animation studios: El Guiri (Spain), Cartoon Saloon (Ireland), Punkrobot (Chile), Aardman (United Kingdom), Studio Mir (South Korea) Studio La Cachette (France), 88 Pictures (India), D’art Shtajio (Japan), and Triggerfish (South Africa). D’Art Shtajio’s short was created in collaboration with Lucasfilm Ltd. (United States).

“The reaction to the first volume of Star Wars: Visions blew us away. We were delighted that this project inspired and resonated with so many people,” Lucasfilm SVP overseeing the series James Waughsaid. “We always saw Star Wars: Visions as a framework for celebratory expressions of the franchise from some of the best creators working today. With Volume 2, we expanded our canvas to take audiences on a global tour of some of the most talented creators from around the world. We’re so proud to be able to reveal the line-up of studios we’ve assembled. Every short is incredible, full of heart, scope, imagination, and the values that make stories distinctly Star Wars — all while opening up bold new ways of seeing what a Star Wars story can be.”

Star Wars fans who haven’t signed up for Disney+ may want to seriously consider doing so now. The service is offering a special, limited-time deal in which new subscribers can get three months of ad-supported Disney+ Basic for $6.99 per month. Subscribe within the next few days, and you’ll get to enjoy the debut of “Star Wars: Visions” Volume 2 on May 4 at a discounted rate!

Star Wars had a busy 2022 on Disney+, releasing three live-action shows as well as the animated series “Tales of the Jedi.” The service doesn’t seem to be slowing down in 2023, with plans to release Season 3 of “The Mandalorian” on March 1, and the live-action “Ahsoka” series in addition to the new installment of “Visions” later in the year.

Indeed, Disney+ seems to be the only destination for Star Wars content as of now. Disney has no Star Wars films scheduled for theatrical release currently, as Patty Jenkins’ “Rogue Squadron” was shelved by the studio in September 2022. Star Wars will undoubtedly return to theaters at some point in the future, but for now its home is Disney+.