Disney+ Global Juggernaut Gets Ready To Roll Out In Thailand

The Walt Disney Company continues to expand its direct-to-consumer streaming footprint around the world this month with the launch of Disney+ Hotstar in Thailand.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the company held a press event in Bangkok on Tuesday to unveil the service to the local market. The event featured Thai media personalities, models, and actors.

As in other markets, Disney has leveraged a relationship with a local telecom company — in this case, AIS 5G — to turbocharge the launch.

Disney+ Hotstar will go live in Thailand on June 30 for an annual cost of 799 Thai baht ($26.20 per year). However, AIS subscribers will be able to subscribe for a substantial discount.

Disney+ went live in other east Asian markets over the past several months — Malaysia on June 1, Singapore in February; and Japan, Indonesia, and India last year. Other Asian markets — South Korea, Taiwan, and the Philippines are expected to go live later this year.

When the Thailand version of the service goes live this month, it will include a passel of popular local product, thanks to recently signed agreements with local studios like GDH 559, Sahamongkolfilm, Katana Group, and One 31.

According to the Hollywood Reporter article, some of the shows will air simultaneously on the Disney platform and local primetime television.