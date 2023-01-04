Disney+, IMAX Expand Enhanced Technology; DTS Audio, Coming to Service Soon
Bigger (and louder) is better, according to Disney+ and IMAX. The two companies, along with audio technology company DTS, have announced an expansion of their relationship which will bring IMAX signature sound by DTS to specific Disney+ titles in 2023.
IMAX’s expanded aspect ratio, which delivers 1:90:1 and offers up to 26% more picture for select sequences, is currently available for supported titles across all Disney+ supported devices at no additional cost or equipment. In addition to IMAX’s exclusive expanded aspect ratio, IMAX signature sound by DTS will enable an elevated end-to-end experience specially calibrated to provide fans at home with IMAX-quality picture and sound.
Select best-in-class device manufacturers will support IMAX signature sound by DTS at launch, including IMAX Enhanced certified TVs from manufacturers like Sony and Hisense. Additionally, owners of certified AV receivers from manufacturers like Denon, Marantz, and JBL will also be able to enjoy the new DTS sound experience at launch.
“We’re excited to roll out the next evolution of IMAX Enhanced technology on Disney+ in the coming year,” said Jerrell Jimerson, Executive Vice President of Product, Disney Streaming. “This unique collaboration extends our long-standing relationship between Disney and IMAX and we look forward to delivering this new immersive audio experience alongside premium playback quality for current and future titles to our audiences around the world.”
With IMAX Enhanced, IMAX and technology partner DTS enable content that can be experienced in-home and beyond with the highest fidelity, ensuring that filmmakers’ creative intent is fully optimized for an IMAX-quality presentation. Disney+ is the first major streaming service to elevate the at-home viewing experience with IMAX Enhanced, giving its subscribers new ways to re-experience the Marvel Cinematic Universe and beyond.
“We’re thrilled to bring audiences an even greater cinematic experience in the home and beyond as we roll out the next phase of IMAX Enhanced on Disney+,” said Vikram Arumilli, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Streaming and Consumer Technology, IMAX Corporation.” We can’t wait for fans to experience more of our cutting-edge, unparalleled sight and sound advancements across the entire IMAX Enhanced collection on Disney+, with more titles soon to come.”
Disney+ has some fantastic new offerings like “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” coming in February, plus blockbusters like “Avatar: The Way of Water” likely to appear on the service later this year. With such epic films now or soon to be available, the expansion of Disney+’s relationship with IMAX and DTS is a big win for users who like to recreate the theater experience in the comfort of their own homes.
