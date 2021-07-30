 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Disney+

Disney+ Added to ‘Theater Mode’ In Latest Tesla Motors Software Update

Michael King

For the driver who has everything, the latest system software update for Tesla Motors electric vehicles reportedly adds Disney+ to the vehicles’ “theater mode.”

The pricey electric vehicles have an expansive digital entertainment system with a large video monitor in the dashboard. The systems have been available on all Tesla Model 3, Model S, and Model X vehicles built since March 2018.

Software updates are provided for the vehicles on a regular basis from Tesla. The updates provide everything from updated connectivity to safety updates and upgrades to the vehicle’s software and hardware systems.

According to reports from the Tesla Reddit forum, the newest system software upgrade, to version 2021.24, adds Disney+ to the vehicle’s video monitor system. Motorists will have to pay for their streaming accounts separately.

Connectivity is provided for vehicle owners through a $9.99 monthly premium internet package. Videos are not available to watch while the vehicle is moving.

In addition to videos, the monitors also provide navigation and the capability to play games. There is also full internet browser access through the system.

Prior to this point, YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, and Twitch have been available for viewing on the vehicle’s theater mode.

Sign Up
disneyplus.com

Disney+

Disney+ is a new ad-free video streaming service which offers exclusive series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Disney debuted the streaming service in the U.S. on November 12, 2019.

The Disney streaming service costs $7.99 / month, or $79.99 / year ($6.67 / month). You can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month (cheaper than Netflix).

The app supports unlimited downloads, four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.

The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. The company announced 6 original shows and movies that will be available at launch, including the $100 million 8-episode Star Wars spin-off, The Mandalorian which was directed by Jon Favreau.

You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney Plus content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.

Sign Up
$7.99 / month
disneyplus.com
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where you favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.