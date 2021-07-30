Disney+ Added to ‘Theater Mode’ In Latest Tesla Motors Software Update

For the driver who has everything, the latest system software update for Tesla Motors electric vehicles reportedly adds Disney+ to the vehicles’ “theater mode.”

The pricey electric vehicles have an expansive digital entertainment system with a large video monitor in the dashboard. The systems have been available on all Tesla Model 3, Model S, and Model X vehicles built since March 2018.

Software updates are provided for the vehicles on a regular basis from Tesla. The updates provide everything from updated connectivity to safety updates and upgrades to the vehicle’s software and hardware systems.

According to reports from the Tesla Reddit forum, the newest system software upgrade, to version 2021.24, adds Disney+ to the vehicle’s video monitor system. Motorists will have to pay for their streaming accounts separately.

Connectivity is provided for vehicle owners through a $9.99 monthly premium internet package. Videos are not available to watch while the vehicle is moving.

In addition to videos, the monitors also provide navigation and the capability to play games. There is also full internet browser access through the system.

Prior to this point, YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, and Twitch have been available for viewing on the vehicle’s theater mode.